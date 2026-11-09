Aries Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: A marriage proposal may be on the table, bringing important choices closer today

A marriage proposal will come up for unmarried readers, bringing a personal conversation into the centre of the day. This is a proposal to consider, with the prospect of marriage becoming more immediate in family discussion. Business owners may also receive a partnership proposal, so the question of whom to join hands with will have a practical side. The Moon in Libra in your seventh house all day makes a partner or business contact especially important to your plans. You will be more interested in another person's position and more conscious of what a shared future involves. Legal matters are likely to move favorably, though a final result remains a separate question. An unfinished obligation will also ask for attention, giving an otherwise outward-looking day a quieter responsibility to complete.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Your affection for your spouse will grow, and ordinary time together will carry more feeling. A conversation at home will matter because you will be genuinely interested in your partner's company. Unmarried couples may get an opportunity to meet after a long interval. The anticipation will bring warmth to the day even while the meeting remains a possibility. Retrograde Venus in Virgo, your sixth house, is debilitated and brings affection into everyday care, alongside an appetite for comfort. You will notice the loving intention in familiar routines. Children will show greater courage, and their willingness to attempt something that previously held them back will become a welcome family talking point.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Students will have to work hard for good results. The subject in front of you will require sustained attention, and a casual reading will leave you feeling that more remains to be understood. The day favors serious preparation and the patient completion of difficult portions. Your child's greater courage will also show in a willingness to engage with a challenge. At work, a business proposal may give you something substantial to discuss with a prospective partner. The opportunity is in the conversation and the possibility of collaboration; a completed arrangement is still to be established. You will spend more time thinking about responsibilities shared between people. Those dealing with a legal issue connected to work are likely to find the direction encouraging. Give the most demanding study task a clear stretch of uninterrupted time.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Money or financial help from your in-laws is possible. A family discussion about support will therefore have practical importance, particularly if a joint responsibility is already on your mind. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, marks the first phase of Sade Sati and brings expenses and unfinished obligations into today's reckoning. An existing commitment will weigh more heavily than an attractive new idea. Comfort spending may also appeal, especially when affection and generosity become mixed together. The day favors a clear understanding of what help is available before you build further spending around it. Financial conversations will carry a personal tone, and you will care about how assistance is offered as much as its usefulness.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Health needs caution today, particularly when a busy personal schedule competes with rest. Watch the tendency to keep going after tiredness has become obvious. Sleep and the weight of an unfinished obligation will occupy your thoughts, making an early finish helpful. Your wish to stay available to others will be strong, but your energy will also have a say in how much fits into the day. A quieter end to the evening will feel welcome.
Tip for the Day: Leave room for an important personal conversation, then finish your evening early.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More