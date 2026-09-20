Aries Horoscope Today, September 20, 2026: Your warmth may show today through simple caring actions more than big words

The Moon remains in Sagittarius in your ninth house for the practical day, giving you a hopeful, open-hearted mood and a stronger wish to do something meaningful with your time. A temple visit, prayer, family ritual, reading, or even a thoughtful talk with an elder may settle your mind nicely. If you are travelling, visiting relatives, or managing plans across town, keep extra time for traffic and small rescheduling.
Children or younger family members can bring a happy moment, especially around studies, effort, or a small achievement that lifts the atmosphere at home. Mercury supports sensible planning, so calls, forms, follow-ups, and routine service matters can move better when you keep your schedule neat. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is an ongoing slow transit that can increase mental load, disturbed sleep, or the need to step back from unnecessary noise and conserve energy. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, form an ongoing axis that can make gains and social expectations unpredictable while making romance, children, or creative plans swing between strong involvement and detachment.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Your emotional tone is warmer today, and affection may show through practical gestures more than dramatic words. If you are married or committed, a partner is likely to value simple steadiness such as checking in during the day, sharing a meal calmly, or discussing future plans without pressure. The day supports closeness through trust, shared values, and a respectful tone.
If you are single, a conversation can feel promising because it brings ease rather than confusion. Do not force a big decision. Let things unfold naturally and notice who listens well. Family plans, children, or travel-related talk may become the link that softens the mood and brings two people closer.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
This is a useful day for professionals, business owners, and students who want to move from ideas into practical action. A meeting, proposal draft, client call, or discussion about starting a new venture can go well if you keep numbers, responsibilities, and timelines realistic. You do not need a flashy beginning. You need a workable one.
Those in teaching, consulting, guidance, or training roles may find that others respond well to clear examples and patient explanation. Students can do better when they connect study with a bigger goal instead of memorising mechanically. A senior, mentor, or experienced colleague may offer useful feedback. At work, clear pending tasks first. If you are studying or working from home, set proper time blocks so family interruptions do not eat into your focus.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Money matters look steady if you stay practical. Spending may go toward travel, learning, children’s needs, religious offerings, or one useful household requirement. These can be manageable expenses if planned well.
If you are discussing investment for a business or side venture, begin with research, costing, and paperwork rather than bold assumptions. Avoid taking someone’s enthusiasm as proof of profit. Family expenses should be discussed openly, especially if one person feels overburdened. A friend’s money suggestion may sound attractive, but ask more questions before agreeing. Today supports sensible planning, comparison, and a measured first step rather than a sudden financial leap.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Your basic health looks sound, but rhythm matters. Eat on time, carry water if you are out, and do not ignore tiredness just because your mood feels upbeat. Too much screen time at night may disturb rest more than expected.
A short walk, gentle stretching, or a quieter evening routine can help you feel balanced. If you have been mentally overloaded, some time away from constant messages may calm your nerves. Emotional well-being improves when you reduce clutter, noise, and unnecessary overthinking.
Tip for the Day:
Keep your faith strong, but handle every plan with practical care.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More