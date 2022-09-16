Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 16, 2022: Show your best at work

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) Cancer, you know how to balance your finances and expenses. You may try to increase your investments in gold. You may be able to raise a good amount of money from past investments. There may be no shortage of funds. Your family may appreciate you for your foresightedness. You may help all members and gain respect. Your children may support you in your decisions related to home affairs. Your enthusiasm towards work may be visible in your performance. You may receive applause from your senior management. You may feel proud to bring a huge order to your company. Your health may stay normal and you may feel fit as usual. You may follow your exercise and diet regime.

Cancer Finance Today You may get a chance to increase your profits today. If you are an investor, you may get good gains in your investments. You may see a boost in your financial health. Money that was stuck, may get recovered. You may be able to increase liquidity in your business.

Cancer Family Today Your disputes with the siblings may be resolved today. You may find yourself busy with kids' academics. You may plan for their higher studies. Elders may have some health issues and this may make you upset. You may plan to reconstruct your house, however it may be good to postpone this for a while.

Cancer Career Today You may perform your best at work. You may have good bonding with your seniors as well as your colleagues. You may have new responsibilities as you may get a promotion. You may celebrate this success with your friends.

Cancer Health Today You may have a usual day on the health front. You may plan a regular health check up with a doctor. Your basic parameters may stay within the prescribed range. You may eat a balanced diet and do basic exercises.

Cancer Love Life Today Your partner may not agree with your views on most matters today. You may feel disheartened and low because of this. You may not be able to resolve your dispute even after a lot of effort. You may like to run away from the situation.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON