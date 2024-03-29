 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts these new sources of wealth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts these new sources of wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 29, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for March 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You’ll experience a fabulous love today.

Capricorn - (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, put in full effort to have a successful professional life.

Go for pleasant moments in the relationship and give the best performance at the office. Stay away from large-scale investment plans and health is also positive. You’ll experience a fabulous love today. Put in full effort to have a successful professional life. Financial prosperity exists but controls the expenditure today. Your health is also good today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024.Your health will be good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Some of your remarks may upset the lover and this can create a ruckus. Avoid unpleasant conversations and take care to not hurt the feelings of the partner. Your intention should be to stay happy in the love affair. Spend time together and plan a romantic dinner followed by a long night drive. You should appreciate the success of the partner and encourage them in both personal and professional endeavors. The second part of the day is also good for deciding on marriage.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Look for opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Some tasks will demand additional work. A project will not be satisfying and the client may want rework which may impact the morale. Male natives should not go back to the ex-lover especially those who are married as this may cause trouble in personal life. Females may get conceived today and unmarried girls must be careful while spending time with their lover.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Though you will see wealth coming in from different sources, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Some unexpected expenditures will come up in the form of a medical emergency, legal trouble, home repair, or vehicle repair today. A family feud over property will also come up and you need to take a stand on it. While you may invest in the stock market, ensure you have proper guidance.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Both your mental and physical health would be good. Some Capricorns will recover from viral fever and seniors will be free from body aches. However, a relative may develop medical complications today. You should also be careful while taking part in adventure sports. Reduce caffeine and instead take green tea. It is also wise to drink plenty of water and skip alcohol and aerated drinks.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On