Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 14: Might face challenges at work

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you are likely to be surrounded by people having a positive and encouraging attitude. Utilize this vibe to get closer to your goals. Your perceptive nature will benefit you in gauging troubles a mile off. If you take measures to better yourself now, you will find the time ahead filled with developments that are to your liking.Choices made throughout the day will dictate the future scenario, so it is advised to opt for judicious alternatives and weight your decisions well. It is quite a favorable period as far as house buying and building prospects are concerned. If there have been any delays in your path, they will disappear shortly.Whether it is a road trip across the country or a weeklong trip to your favorite destination, the day promises much excitement on the travel front. So, get ready to let your hair down and have some fun.

Gemini Finance Today

You can make plansto investyour money in long term stocks after due research. They are likely to bring handsome gains. You may get an excellent bonus or dividend for cracking a good business deal.

Gemini Family Today

Driven by love, the day will push you to put others wants before your own. This will bring a lot of happiness and affection from your family members. Talking to people to clear things up will also prove to be a big help.

Gemini Career Today

You’re confronted with an unexpected and challenging situation at work. Don’t worry too much; trust in your abilities and ingenuity. An expected raise or bonus can be denied adding to your frustration.

Gemini Health Today

Your health will remain stable as you seek the refuge of spirituality and meditation.

Those looking to come back in shape will find the journey to total fitness easier than anticipated.

Gemini Love Life Today

Whether or not you are in a relationship, you will more than likely feel more passionate today. It is advised to keep your emotions in check and avoid making moves that you may regret later on. Use your sense of humor to relieve any tension.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour:Golden and Chocolate

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874