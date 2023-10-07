News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts career growth

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts career growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 07, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for October 07, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You will see a good return on a previous investment.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous and trust in justice

Troubleshoot all love problems today while you perform well at the office. Your financial status is also good. However, health can give you troubles today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 7, 2023: Troubleshoot all love problems today while you perform well at the office.
Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 7, 2023: Troubleshoot all love problems today while you perform well at the office.

Resolve the relationship troubles to stay happy. Utilize professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Today is good for investments but minor health issues will be there.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Shower affection on the lover and you will receive it back. Be caring and express your love without inhibition. Some Gemini females may not be happy in the relationship and will consider quitting it. Those who had a break in the recent past will be happy to know that someone special will enter your life in the second half of the day. Avoid unpleasant things in the relationship to keep it going stronger for a long period.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Some new opportunities will knock on the door today. Handle every task assigned as each will help you prove your mettle. Today is not good to indulge in office politics and stay away from gossip that may hamper your productivity. Some marketing persons will have a tough time meeting the targets. Architects, chefs, academicians, lawyers, nurses, physicians, designers, and mechanics will have a good day in terms of productivity.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You will see a good return on a previous investment. This will motivate you to invest more and you may consider speculative business as a good option. Some Gemini natives will also find success in property and gold. Those who have an intention to buy a vehicle must consider the second half of the day. Some Gemini natives will need to provide help to a needy sibling or a friend. However, ensure you will get back the money at a needy time.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness may have trouble in the first half of the day. Though most Gemini natives will be good in terms of health, some females will develop gynaecological issues today. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out