Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Expenditure is likely to expand. Investing in some property can be right. You will make some important decisions today which will be very fruitful for you. Spending time with family can be a bit difficult. New job opportunities await freshly graduated people. You like to be straightforward and speak the truth without sugar-coating it. Try to maintain a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly. Everyone around you will help you in achieving your ambitions. Attempts at mastering a skill or subject on the professional or academic front will not be difficult, as you make your mark.

Love Focus: Singles can find a new love and will heal from past experiences.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Financial position will increase and dealing with different investments will be beneficial. Do not rush into things, your hard work will pay off and you will learn new skills steadily. You will be physically fit and the previous health issues will resolve. Relationships will flourish, making your bonds strong. Taking care of both mental and physical health is advised, try achieving it through yoga and meditation. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front.

Love Focus: The time you spend together right now will be memorable for all your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are suggested to take a different approach towards things as the past ways might not work in your favors. Financially, this could be a hard time for you but being patient can be a game-changer for you. You will learn new things. Those who are seeking a job will find job opportunities according to their will. Investing in stocks and property will turn out great. Take extra care of your health as you have a higher chance of catching diseases. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.

Love Focus: Getting close to your partners will improve your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is the time to get indulged in hard work which will result in great things in the near future. You need to be extra cautious in terms of relationship, career, and family. You can invest in stocks or make some long-term investments. Improve your daily routine to keep up with the financial changes in your life. Things can turn against you if you do not pay attention to the changes. Your confidence will keep you going through the problems you will face. Some ambiguity may persist on the academic front, but you will manage to turn it to your advantage.

Love Focus: At the same time, you should be careful as there can be disloyalty in family or love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

After planning and putting in your best efforts, you might still not get the right result you have been looking for. Your relationship with your family will become better. Your work climate will be great. It is advised to be more attentive and should not hurry to invest in any funds or property. For students, today will be average, so work harder and plan everything. The health of any family member, especially children will improve, and they will recover from a prolonged issue.

Love Focus: Understanding will increase between you and your partner due to these conflicts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cherry

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You should work towards your goal through ethical methods only. Financial restraints can help in managing today’s finances as today will be a little difficult and your credit can expand beyond your control. Do not rush into important decisions. You will get great spontaneous opportunities and things will start to fall in place. Take care of people around you, especially your children as they are at high risk of falling sick.Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts.

Love Focus: You might face some ups and downs in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The expenditure will also be average but focus on saving more. You will put more efforts to make your surrounding happier. Newly graduates can get a new job. You need to regulate everything around you and exercise daily. Seek advice from the elders before buying or selling any property. You might feel a little anxious in public, it should be taken care of. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. An invitation to a party may find you in your element.

Love Focus: Couples with long term relationships have the chances of tying the knot very soon. Your bond will get stronger, and singles can also get into relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Spend your money carefully as you can run out of money this week. Your family will need you now more than ever. Those mistakes would lead you to success, so accept it in a sporting manner and move on with the lesson. Your personality will make you the Centre of attraction and you would be loved by all. Do not overestimate your talents and skills as it could backfire this time. You should work on removing the stress you will be getting from work. Some more hard work is required for achieving what you have set out for on the academic front.

Love Focus: Singles might find it difficult to find new love and others can be away from their loved ones for a little while.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be able to control your budget, making your financial position more stable. It is the right time to plan some trips and holidays. Your talent will be awarded, it is suggested to stay away from gossips and focus more on your position. You should maintain a balance with your colleagues and seniors. Try to eat your food on time to avoid decline in health. You should be expressive about what you want. Your fond desire to achieve something on the academic front may not be a cakewalk.

Love Focus: Your love life will get better today. Your relationship will be at its peak.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You should start loving yourself and increase your self-esteem. It may make you feel better. Your family members will be more dependent on you for their problems. Today is for bringing back the old talents that have been pushed back because of your workload and daily routine. You should not get distracted due to your personal issues and continue to work on your goals. Prospects of earning well today look bright. You should analyze and buy property and assets. Extra efforts may be required on the academic front.

Love Focus: There can be some issues in the relationship, but your nature will keep your issues in control.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can have great benefits from the past investments. You are advised to keep calm and not hold grudges, on the domestic front. If you are in government job or in corporate sector, you have chances of getting transfers. You can have health issues related to digestion. You may need to do some hard thinking before taking a decision on the academic front. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. You are likely to sway the opinion of those who matter in your favour regarding your performance.

Love Focus: This is a good time for romance, and you can have a good life with your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Crimson

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will earn money from various sources today. It is advised not to discuss things that you know your family elders are not too keen about. Authority comes to you naturally and you will make full use of it at work today. Do not take stress or compulsive eating will cost you your health. Try a different approach towards everything happening around you. You will need a lot of encouragement and motivation to make you work. Try to be cautious or you can get into trouble, and you may have to work almost double to correct that mistake.

Love Focus: Start taking initiatives in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)