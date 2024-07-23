Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 23, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Spending on a major item can get you in two minds. A project that you have landed is set to enhance your professional reputation. A family issue may require urgent attention. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with your lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for a long. The financial front may not seem in a happy state. A breakthrough of sorts is imminent in whatever you are involved in at work. You may be at loggerheads with someone in the family today. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. Some of you can inspect a flat or an apartment under construction that you have purchased.

Love Focus: Don’t wait for things to happen on the romantic front, as it can become an endless wait for you!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An old ailment may get cured through home remedies. Mixed luck is foreseen for those trying to raise capital from their near and dear ones. You may be in the mood to start something new at work. You may feel a bit cramped in toeing the line of a parent or a family elder. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. An impending expenditure may cause worries on the financial front. Impeccable performance at work can get you picked up for a prestigious assignment. Someone on the family front can take advantage of your large-heartedness! You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. This is the right time to negotiate for a property you have been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Plans on the romantic front may have to be shelved temporarily.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Unnecessarily worrying about your health can make you unwell! A financial venture may get you involved. Things are likely to become favourable on the professional front. You may undertake a journey to meet a family member staying away from home. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. An impending celebration can get you all excited and raring to go!

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may prompt you to plan something special with your beloved today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those ailing may take some more time to make a full recovery. Rising prices may make you clamp down on spending and draw up a budget. This is a good day for those in retail business, as some good clients are likely to be made. The home front may appear boring, so initiate some changes to liven up the domestic environment. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious. Things are likely to turn favourable on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will succeed in improving the ugly mood of a lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. The financial front looks okay, but don’t let up on savings. You can be blamed for something you have not done at work. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey but will make it enjoyable. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property.

Love Focus: Care and support lovers will provide a sense of immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. Consider well before making decisions that involve money. Competition at work is likely to stiffen with the arrival of a young professional. Those planning to settle out of town will get the full support of family. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey but will make it enjoyable. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. You will have enough to loan money to someone close. You will need to keep your team members motivated at work. Your domestic boat sails smoothly. A property issue is best left untouched today. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit. An invitation to a celebrity do is likely for some.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with a partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those recuperating will need to be a little more patient. The financial front will require strengthening. There are certain unresolved issues on the professional front which may require your attention. A complaint of a family member from someone can make you see red. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! Clarify some aspects of a property deal before signing the dotted line.

Love Focus: Take care of what you say or do, as your spouse seems overly sensitive today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The elderly may take some more time for total recovery. The financial front needs prompt attention. A transfer order is likely to be received by some for some other city. Parents or a family elder may try to curb your liberty, so be at your tactful best! It is best not to discuss a property matter in the presence of those not involved. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will become important to make a relationship work.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. You have the money, but you need to be judicious in spending it. It is not prudent to show all your cards in a professional negotiation. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. A piece of property can become a bone of contention. Some of you are likely to do well academically.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream