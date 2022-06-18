Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Lay your concern for your financial situation at rest as you have enough. Some of you can be invited overseas for lecture or consultancy. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. You are likely to tend to the health of a family elder. Problems on the road cannot be ruled out, so drive carefully. Time is ripe to buy property.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You are likely to be recognized for your efforts on the professional front. Those feeling under the weather will get on the road to recovery. Negativity at home may keep you in a foul mood the whole day. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: You can be double-timed on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A scheme you had invested in is likely to give good returns. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Domestic chores may leave you fatigued. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. Meeting people you have not met in years will make the day quite fulfilling.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to strengthen as you nurture your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Conscious effort on your part will go a long way in improving your financial condition. You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap. Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. There may be a requirement to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents.

Love Focus: You will enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earning. Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed. Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. You may find lover or spouse most responsive and accommodating. You can become adamant and think nothing of spoiling relations with others. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes.

Love Focus: It will be wise to keep your romance on a low key today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. You will have to make efforts to turn things favourable on the professional front. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Owning a house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to manage your finances commendably. You will be much talked about at work for your practical approach in tackling things. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A family elder, who has remained daggers drawn with you, may turn a new leaf. Present circumstances can compel you to chart your future course of action more carefully.

Love Focus: An opportunity to be with lover is likely to be availed by some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. On the professional front, you are likely to make a mark for yourself by your sheer brilliance! A home remedy is likely to prove effective. A child or a family youngster is likely to test your patience today. Your involvement in organising a function or an event will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress someone of the opposite gender and pave way for a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! Market trends can tempt you into playing the stocks, which may prove to be a profitable venture. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. Attending a family do will prove most rejuvenating, but tiring. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Showing affections more than necessary towards someone can rock your marital boat.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Good foresight on your part will help in preempting a man-management issue at work. A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for long. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Things brighten up for those associated with the tinsel town.

Love Focus: Those in love will have to muster courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. An outstanding payment you have been waiting for can be further delayed. Some of you can safely say goodbye to depression, as positivity enters your life once again. You banish negative thoughts from your mind as you move towards positivity. Your performance may leave you feeling good today on professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself. Will power will be your key to remain in shape. Spouse or someone close may surprise you with a treat or gift. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. This is a good day to buy property. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

