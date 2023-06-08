All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 8, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Someone may be after you to improve your figure and health. Money comes to you from an unexpected source. You are likely to get the approval you have been seeking so desperately. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. Good returns from property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong on the romantic front, so turn on your charm!

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A home remedy will come in handy for getting rid of a minor ailment. Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. Those new on the job will get into the groove of things. A property matter will be resolved amicably. A close relation may come up with a marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: You will win over the one you love by being upfront in almost everything.

Lucky No: 9

Lucky Color: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Excellent physical condition may find some full of energy today. You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. Regular practice will pay rich dividends for some in a professional competition. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out-of-town relation. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get strengthened through mutual effort.

Lucky No: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health tips will come in handy for those seeking physical fitness. If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! You are likely to excel in whatever you undertake today. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Young couples may plan an exciting out-of-station trip. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the setting right for the romance to rock!

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to nurse an ailing family member back to health. You can find financial front stabilising. Leave you have been seeking will be granted, so make the most of it. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Good returns from property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lovebirds may plan an outing someplace exclusive.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will do much to remain physically fit. Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. An excellent professional opportunity can be missed by some. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Travel will prove advantageous in more ways than one. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Much bliss awaits you on the romantic front, as lover is out to woo you!

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health concerns worrying you will disappear. Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. Postponing some important task or decision will be a step in the right direction. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. This is a good day to undertake a journey to meet someone who is dear to you. Those trying for suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: The time is right to bring your romantic relationship out in the open.

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to find a fitness regime that suits your lifestyle. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. A close friend is likely to give you good professional advice. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. It will be fun travelling to a place of tourist attraction. You can become the proud owner of a property.

Love Focus: A romantic set-up is likely, as partner is all out to woo you on the love front today!

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check. Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Those in private companies can face a salary cut or cancellation of an increment. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: Giving emotional support to lover will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may get encouraged to take up an exercise regimen. Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Your efforts at work get recognized, so cash in on this development. Those living away from their families will receive all the support from them. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of traveling, but it will be worth the effort. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property.

Love Focus: Things look up on the romantic front as you manage to win over the one you desire.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. You will maintain good health by following a regular routine. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to impress those who matter. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded. Good health will keep you energetic and in a positive frame of mind. Getting the benefit of the doubt in a workplace slip-up appears possible, so just play along! You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. You can enjoy a drive out to the countryside. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: A cozy two-some is on the cards for young lovers.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

