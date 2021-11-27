Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Expect to reap the rewards of your hard work soon enough as your goodwill turns the tide in your turn favour. There are favourable indications of getting money unexpectedly and this is likely to help you come out of any adverse situation. Family and friends may feel especially drawn to you, as you pay a great deal of attention to others. It is important to avoid procrastination and meet your deadlines. The day may turn out to be good in matters concerning health as you feel fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Today is a day to let your imagination soar as well as your passion.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your contact with reputed and distinguished people is likely to get strengthened today. It is a promising day to execute some pending financial plans as they are likely to turn out to be profitable later on. Relations and friends may feel frustrated with some of your decisions if you are not open and transparent today. Those of you who have applied for a job may receive a favourable reply. Health issues relating to the eyes and throat should not be ignored.

Love Focus: It is a day to show your love and care for your significant other with action and words.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your pending tasks may start getting accomplished now, bringing much confidence and happiness. You should focus on enhancing your savings to remain on a steady wicket. You may be able to spend some quality time with your family which may add to your happiness. This is not the best time to change things at work. In terms of health, you may face small problems today relating to digestion and blood pressure.

Love Focus: Those facing problems in married life are likely to soon get a new lease of life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may have to revise your plans and policies while making necessary and important decisions today. Your focus on accumulating wealth is likely to hold you in good stead and may help you guard against future risks. Today, you may face a tense atmosphere at your home which can disturb your peace of mind. It may take some more for advancement in your career but you are advised not to lose patience. Take proper rest and get regular checkups as well.

Love Focus: Those who are married may experience harmony in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your strong lucky streak may also become a major factor for an increase in your fortune. Patience is a virtue, and this may turn out to be particularly true for money transactions today. You are advised to remain cordial and polite to your father; otherwise, it can hamper your relationship. Do not lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with colleagues. Some natural ways to improve your appearance are likely to bring encouraging results.

Love Focus: Be courageous and talk about your shared wishes and ideas! A positive outcome is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour:Sandy Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to get positive results from what you do today. Money loaned to someone is also likely to be returned before time today. A small family celebration seems to be on the cards for some. On the work front, you may sometimes feel that things are not working as per your plan. As for your health, things may remain bright and many of you may get relief from any old disease.

Love Focus: Bonding with your significant other needs to be strengthened to keep the ties strong and vibrant.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra (September 24-October 23)

If you are planning something significant, it is likely to be achieved easily today. Due to the steady flow of income, your financial condition will remain favourable. Wedding of family youngster or kin may get finalized. There are likely to be a lot of vacancies to match your eligibility, stay alert to grab some of them. Avoid over-consumption; else you could face issues relating to the stomach.

Love Focus: Resolve the differences in love life in time as it may snowball into a major row.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may have a hectic day today due to increasing responsibilities on all fronts. This is an auspicious period for those in business and your venture may move forward progressively. Today, there are strong signs of positive changes in the relationship with your father or family elder. You are likely to get appreciation and support from your superiors and high officials for a task done perfectly at work. Your dedication towards your health may help you get rid of any existing illness.

Love Focus: Your love life may not be very smooth and you may face small fights with your partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today has the potential to be tremendous. All unfavourable situations of your past are likely to turn out to be in your favour. Those in business may face problems due to faulty decision-making. Your friends are likely to be a source of joy for you and you can plan to have a small get-together with them. You are likely to achieve a position of authority and a promotion seems to be on the cards. You may witness improvement in the health of a member of your family.

Love Focus: Single people might have a fun-filled day and there are chances that you might meet someone interesting.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will shine through your perseverance. Those in business need to avoid any ego issues with their partner. You are likely to remain caring and affectionate towards your loved ones and may get support from them. Keep yourself away from all kinds of negative thoughts in order to do better in your career. Try to work on your immunity by eating nutritious and homemade food.

Love Focus: Your love life is all set to flourish as your beloved appreciates your efforts and feelings to make the romantic relationship stronger.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

The day is likely to bring prosperous results in your life. Your income is set to increase substantially as your business sees new growth avenues. You may receive the support of your elder siblings on crucial family matters. In order to achieve the desired results, you need to concentrate on your efforts. You need to take care of your health as the planetary position indicates the possibility of an injury.

Love Focus: Be sure of your feelings before taking the next step in romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Those around you may contribute to your sense of purpose and satisfaction. If you have been facing financial troubles for a long time, the situation is likely to improve later in the day. Avoid quarrelling with family members over trivial issues. Push your limits and work with full dedication as you may begin a golden period of growth in your career. Health concerns may bother you as there could be some stress and emotional imbalance due to troubles in your personal life.

Love Focus: There are likely to be great opportunities to do something significant for your partner today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.