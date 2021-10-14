Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Shop owners are likely to profit more if they start home delivery even at this juncture. Instead of despairing about their past results, students should focus on what lies ahead on the academic front. Moneywise, the day remains satisfactory. Do what you love, since happiness is a state of mind; it is a decision to make every day, whatever the circumstances. Sports lovers are in for a treat today.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal is not an automatic yes; ask yourself if you are ready for a long-term commitment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Your demand for a pay rise is under consideration and may take some more time to materialise. If you are not doing well academically, don't worry, as things that don't go well become major lessons; you are certain to improve your grades in upcoming exams. A friend with whom you share a great bond and camaraderie may pay you a visit soon. Enduring friendships are likely to make you feel wanted and make you stronger. Focus on your fitness.

Love Focus: A relationship works where communication is open, direct and well received.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may get lucky to get an expensive item at a dirt-cheap price. Good negotiations will help you acquire a property at less than the market value. Fear of infection may still prevent you from going out of the house and you will certainly not mind remaining creatively occupied at home. If you think you are too old to commit to yoga; remember it is never too late to embark on this road to wellness.

Love Focus: What started as a friendship may develop into a strong bond and gradually turn into love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A product that manufacturers are trying to introduce in the market is likely to do well and turn their business profitable. Be clear of what is included in the syllabus, so that you don't miss out on anything important. Those feeling downcast should think of ways to remain happy; this way they will manage to keep negativity away. You may travel to an island resort and try your hand at water sports. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Remember, compatibility is one of the most important factors in a serious relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A superb day is foreseen for people under this sign. A chance to get reemployed looks bright for those who had lost their jobs during the pandemic. Your belief in yourself will help you succeed in the academic arena. Some of you may finally get cured of travel sickness. A sporting event can keep you glued to television today. An outing with the whole family is in the cards.

Love Focus: Keep an open mind towards your partner's desires and needs, to prosper your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The latest performance of those in the show business is likely to strike a chord with the viewers and make them famous. Being a new mother has its own set of challenges, so overcome them by involving your partner in shouldering some of the responsibilities of the newborn. Yoga asanas can prove effective in improving one's physical and mental well-being, so make a start. Make the most of the beautiful weather you may find today.

Love Focus: If your goals, values and morals align with those of your partner, then you two are compatible.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Investment is likely to give rich dividends and make you financially strong. It may become difficult to complete a time-consuming task at work today, so schedule it for the next day. Joint studies are advantageous in many ways but have their drawbacks too, so continue only if you find them beneficial for you. Taking up a sport will not only keep you fit but trim and slim too. Remain alert in fast-moving traffic to ensure safety.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to dance with your sweetheart like no one is watching!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Teal

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Given the choice, you would rather work from home than commute to the office and the good news is you may be given that choice! Getting admission to a college of your choice is possible, thanks to the marks of the school assessment. Those planning to start a family may soon be holding their bundle of joy. Take care of your health in this changing season by avoiding street food. A trip planned long back may remain on the backburner.

Love Focus: Don't rush into a relationship simply because others are in one.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your business is likely to attract new clients and once again put you firmly on the track. Getting your subject stream seems difficult, but you will manage it somehow. You may mull over moving to another city to pursue higher studies; do so, as this will prove to be a life-changing move. Parents may need to give full support to a child who is making his career in a creative field.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship must be your considered decision and not a ploy to make your lover happy.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those settling in a new city or country will manage to convince parents to move in with them. With your financial situation improving, you may start thinking on the lines of buying something expensive. Something not going right in your life is likely to improve. It is better to get late for the office or a meeting than speed up during the rush hour. A lifestyle change at this juncture is likely to benefit you.

Love Focus: Lover will support all your dreams and be there for you in your times of need.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to clear a tough interview and get elevated to the next round. A windfall can be expected by freelancers and commission agents. You will retain excellent health by eating right and remaining active. You may invest in a lucrative scheme and profit. Taking too much workload on your shoulders just to impress higher-ups can affect your performance, so avoid it. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Committing to the one you love means you are ready to share responsibilities and be there for them when needed.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those new to the job are likely to make their mark. Whatever study stream you choose, make sure to give it your all. Take up meditation if you are feeling stuck at a phase in life. Those who have taken legal recourse against someone who has wronged them in business are likely to win the case and get the refund. Having a positive outlook is extremely important, especially in trying circumstances.

Love Focus: Partner can surprise you by cooking your favourite meal today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

