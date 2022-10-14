Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022: Good fortune may smile upon you

Leo Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022: Good fortune may smile upon you

horoscope
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 14 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. You are likely to embark on a wonderful journey into the sea of love upon meeting the person of your dreams.

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 14, 2022:You are likely to embark on a wonderful journey into the sea of love upon meeting the person of your dreams.
Leo Daily Horoscope for October 14, 2022:You are likely to embark on a wonderful journey into the sea of love upon meeting the person of your dreams.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good fortune may smile upon Leo natives. The just-concluded business transaction yields a substantial profit for Leo businesspeople. Daily Astrological Prediction says, today, hard work and dedication may earn you accolades and improve your professional standing. Those who seek the counsel of family elders are likely to find timely solutions to their personal problems. You are likely to embark on a wonderful journey into the sea of love upon meeting the person of your dreams. Avoid travelling abroad if you don't want to deal with some complications. Several hazards can arise on a trip abroad if it isn't well-planned in advance. Disputes over property that have lingered for a long time may soon come to an end. There is a strong possibility of the decision being in your favour. Focus on what you're doing right now rather than what you'll be doing tomorrow or the following week. Don't pay attention to the naysayers.

Leo Finance Today

Lucrative earnings on your long-term investments may help Leos financially and put them in the driving seat. Potential entrepreneurs may find the stars aligning in their favour. They can get success with an educational institution or tech enterprise.

Leo Family Today

You have always been a family person, but it is your siblings who are going to need you the most today. Therefore, you should prioritize strengthening your relationships with your siblings. Ultimately, it will be you who enjoys yourself the most during this process.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to achieve lofty objectives on the career front. The employed Leo natives may receive additional job offers from a reputed firm. Be prepared to accept a promotion with a well-deserved pay increase. If you are considering starting a business, now is the time to do so.

Leo Health Today

Your excess weight is no longer an issue today. Regular exercise, yoga, meditation, and a nutritious diet can bolster physical and mental well-being. You are encouraged to consume a balanced diet. A possible remedy for those with back pain is on the cards for Leo natives.

Leo Love Life Today

Leo natives’ love life is about to blossom, so now is the time to make some long-term commitments. Since the planets are aligned in your favour, you can expect to bask in the glory of love. Those of you who are currently single should keep an eye out for Cupid's sign.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today zodiac horoscope leo + 4 more
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today zodiac horoscope leo + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out