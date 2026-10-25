Leo Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A calm decision can bring clarity when you need it most during the day

Keep the early part of the day manageable, especially if an unresolved matter is taking up more attention than it deserves. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your eighth house, marking Chandrashtama, which calls for calm pacing and proportionate caution rather than worry. A delayed reply or changed arrangement may need clarification, not an elaborate explanation. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your ninth house, opening space for perspective, learning, or a useful conversation with someone experienced. However, advice still needs to suit your circumstances. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, a significant longer-term condition that calls for steady handling of shared obligations and uncertainty. Today, agree on a realistic review date for an unresolved responsibility instead of repeatedly reopening it. Keep ordinary journeys unhurried and avoid squeezing another errand into an already tight schedule. A modest day can still be worthwhile. You do not have to settle every question before allowing yourself some enjoyment or companionship.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Differences of opinion need not become a verdict on the relationship. If a discussion starts feeling circular, identify the practical decision you are trying to make and leave unrelated complaints out of it. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your first house, are retrograde, suggesting that strong attention to another person's reaction should not crowd out honest self-awareness. Distinguish what they actually said from what you fear they meant. Couples may benefit from doing something ordinary together before returning to a sensitive topic. Singles need not force a cheerful performance if they feel reserved. A sincere, brief exchange can be more comfortable than prolonged messaging that leaves both people guessing.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Choose tasks with a clear beginning and end rather than trying to untangle every pending issue at once. When information is missing, list the exact question and send it to the appropriate person. Mercury in Libra, your third house, is retrograde, making it sensible to proofread an application, email, or presentation for wording that could be misunderstood. Students can use the earlier hours to correct mistakes in previous work rather than measuring progress only by the number of new chapters completed. Later, a teacher's explanation or a reliable reference may help you understand the broader method. If something remains delayed, prepare the material that does not depend on the missing answer. This keeps you engaged without pretending the uncertainty has disappeared.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Keep financial decisions proportionate to what you know. Jupiter in Cancer, your twelfth house, is exalted, but outgoings, rest, and private responsibilities still need limits. Today, distinguish an essential care-related expense from an optional extra offered alongside it. Ask for a clear breakdown when a cost seems vague. Shared financial paperwork is better handled in an orderly setting than between other errands. Avoid speculative spending as a way to lift your mood or recover confidence. If a purchase can wait until you have compared alternatives, allowing that pause may leave you more comfortable with the eventual choice.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
A quieter mood deserves care, not harsh self-criticism. Keep meals regular and choose gentle movement that suits how you actually feel. If you have been sitting over paperwork or your phone, change position and step away for a few minutes. Leave enough time for travel so you are not carrying avoidable tension into your next appointment. The evening may feel mentally more spacious, but that does not require a packed outing. Reading, a familiar walk, or an easy conversation can offer a pleasant change of pace.
Tip for the Day: Ask one precise question instead of carrying several unanswered assumptions through today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More