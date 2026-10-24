Libra Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: Small changes can help bring much more balance to your daily routine now

Put your day in order before expecting it to be exciting. The Moon in Pisces in your sixth house remains there all day, making practical problem-solving more useful than waiting for the right mood. A delayed service request, an untidy kitchen, or a neglected appointment may deserve attention before social plans. You may feel more confident once an everyday irritation is resolved. Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is retrograde, supporting persistent effort. Clarifying responsibility for recurring tasks can reduce unnecessary friction. Focus on making daily arrangements fairer rather than proving you can manage everything alone. Before accepting an invitation, consider the preparation and travel involved. Leave enough time between errands to avoid feeling rushed. Someone else's urgency need not become your entire agenda. A modest, well-managed day may feel satisfying when you stop comparing your efforts with other people's seemingly glamorous plans or achievements.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Affection may be easier to express through cooperation than through lengthy discussions about feelings. Offer to handle a specific household task, but ask before assuming your partner needs help with everything. Small corrections may sound sharper than intended when either person is busy, so choose a quieter moment for sensitive conversations. Venus in Libra, your first house, is retrograde in its own sign, encouraging you to reconsider how you express your needs while maintaining warmth. Singles may prefer an unhurried conversation to a crowded gathering. With relatives, avoid becoming the automatic organizer of every arrangement. Let others contribute in their own way, even when their methods differ from yours.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your strongest contribution may be making a complicated assignment easier to manage. Begin with the parts that have clear requirements, then seek clarification where necessary. Jupiter in Cancer, your tenth house, is direct and exalted, highlighting professional responsibilities and the importance of ensuring that available resources match the work expected of you. Appreciation may follow useful work, but do not let anticipated praise determine your pace. Mercury in Libra, your first house, changes from direct to retrograde during the day, making it worthwhile to review your wording before sending an important message. Students can benefit from timed practice followed by an honest review of their mistakes. For sporting commitments, focus on technique and preparation rather than comparing yourself with others.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
An attractive purchase may promise enjoyment without fitting comfortably into your budget. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, are retrograde. Distinguish spending on a genuine leisure interest from spending to maintain your place in a social circle. You do not need to contribute equally to every outing when circumstances differ. Check whether membership or activity fees include equipment and travel before paying. Give business expenses the same scrutiny as personal purchases. Keep receipts for work-related expenses, and do not count an expected reimbursement as available cash.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
A workable routine matters more than a sudden burst of enthusiasm. Keep meals reasonably regular, especially when errands take you away from home. Carry water and choose footwear suited to the amount of walking involved. If you have been postponing routine care, making an appointment is a useful step without turning the day into a health project. Gentle stretching between tasks may ease general stiffness. In the evening, allow yourself time to transition from responsibilities to rest rather than expecting your mind to become quiet immediately.
Tip for the Day: Finish one necessary task before agreeing to another person's urgent request.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More