March 25-31, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love this weekend

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) If you're single, this week holds big potential for love if you set your sights high. Don't let doubts about yourself bring you down. Negative thoughts can become reality if you don't keep them in check. Whoever made you feel like you don't deserve the best was not being truthful – let go of those harmful ideas. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from March 25-31, 2024.(Pexels)

If you're in a relationship, don't hesitate to ask for help and share responsibilities with your partner. Your luck will grow when you work together to ensure the relationship is fair and balanced for both of you. This is especially important if one of you seems to be doing most of the work or getting most of the benefits. This week's luck is about building a strong foundation for the future.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope for March 2024: 3 zodiac signs likely to suffer this month

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

If you're not in a relationship, get ready for a big boost in confidence this week! Show off your best self and wear what makes you feel amazing. Not everyone will be drawn to you, and that's okay. The right person will be captivated by your charm.

If you're already in a relationship, don't let minor issues get to you. Some of you will find that luck helps you see things clearly and make positive changes for yourself. Others will feel like a dynamic duo with your partner, ready to take on anything together.

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from March 25-31, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

If you're single, this week is about staying true to yourself and not letting manipulative people or hidden adversaries deter you from pursuing what you desire in love. Destiny is on your side, so be genuine and show the world who you really are!

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from March 18-24, 2024: Check what's in store for you

If you're in a relationship, the love vibes this week are perfect for laying down the groundwork for your future together. Whether it's buying a house, saving for a vacation fund, or planning regular date nights, your luck will flourish when you and your partner dedicate yourselves to building a lasting relationship.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope for March 2024: 5 zodiac signs likely to get lucky in love

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

If you're single, your luck in love this week is linked to what you wear. Wearing colors like orange and red can bring you good fortune. So, dress to impress yourself and your dates, and see how things unfold magically.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2024: Predictions for Year of the Wood Dragon for each sun sign

If you're in a relationship, it's important to speak up and communicate openly. Don't stress about getting it perfect the first time – practice makes progress. Approach every situation with understanding and the mindset that you're in it together. That's how you'll unlock more luck in love.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

If you're single, your luck in love this week is linked to travel. If you step out of your comfort zone and visit a new place, your luck will blossom. This could be somewhere nearby, like a new food truck or part of your town you've never explored, or it could be further away, like a different city or country. Let your feet and your heart lead the way.

If you're in a relationship, this week is about trying new things together. Whether it's letting your partner pick the restaurant for takeout night or exploring a new hobby as a couple, stepping out of your comfort zone will bring you luck in love. It's like the perfect surprise cherry on top of your relationship!