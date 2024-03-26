Weekly Chinese Horoscope from March 25-31, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Investments will yield fruits this week, whether monetary or otherwise, bringing reasons to celebrate! Let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: March 27

In love, you might encounter setbacks, but don't take them too seriously; negative people often try to boost themselves by saying hurtful things.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 25

Your social life may feel overwhelming, prompting you to set healthy boundaries and take breaks when needed.

Lucky Day in Career: March 26

As for your career, expect positive changes and compliments for your hard work; you truly deserve it!

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

If your instincts are urging you to part ways with someone, listen to them. Currently, astrologically, you might uncover hidden enemies who were pretending to be allies.

Lucky Day in Love: March 28

In matters of love, some of you will benefit from a break this week. Prioritize self-care and avoid burning yourself out.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 27

In friendships, keep an eye out for signs and synchronicities; they might lead to new connections and adventures.

Lucky Day in Career: March 25

In the realm of your career, if someone at work makes you uncomfortable, don't hesitate to assert yourself. If they persist, consider sending yourself flowers anonymously to deter unwanted attention.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, it's important to be careful right now. Some people around you might not be true friends. They might act like they're supporting you, but really, they're just waiting for you to make a mistake so they can laugh at you. Listen to that little voice inside you that warns you about things.

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

When it comes to love, if you haven't found someone who treats you with love, kindness, and respect, don't settle for less. Destiny is working to bring the right person into your life. All you need to do is be patient and wait for them to come to you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 27

In your friendships, take some time to hang out with your friends and have fun this week. It'll make you feel good and give you new energy.

Lucky Day in Career: March 26

In your job or career, it might be a good idea to look for new chances and try new things. Trust your gut feeling to help you make decisions.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, trust your instincts this week, especially during the Lunar Eclipse on March 25. Pay attention to the messages that come up!

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

In love, be cautious as it might feel unpredictable. Listen to your gut feelings; sometimes things work out well, and sometimes you need to wait patiently.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 31

For friendships, if there's someone in your circle who's always trying to show off how much they know, it's best to avoid getting into arguments with them. Spend time with other friends and enjoy different activities instead.

Lucky Day in Career: March 29

In your career, don't let anyone make you doubt yourself. Be your own biggest supporter, especially when things get tough.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, your energy is powerful this week. Embrace it and don't be afraid. Stand your ground and let things fall into place naturally.

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

In matters of love, don't settle for anything less than what you want. If you desire commitment, don't let someone talk you out of it. Trust your instincts and value yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 29

For friendships, your social life will shine brightly this week. Show off your best qualities and let others see why you're amazing.

Lucky Day in Career: March 31

In your career, consider helping others by paying it forward. Offer support or opportunities to those in need. Be a guiding light for someone who may be struggling.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, love will be the highlight of your week, whether it's with family, friends, or a romantic partner.

Lucky Day in Love: March 31

On March 31st, cherish your loved ones and make the most of your time together. Don't let valuable moments slip away.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 31

In friendships, if you have a talent for humor or entertaining, expect your popularity to soar. You'll be the life of the party and the one everyone wants around.

Lucky Day in Career: March 30

Career-wise, you'll face an important decision. If you're unsure, take your time; there's no rush. But if you're confident in your choice, go for it without hesitation. Trust yourself and your instincts.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if someone tries to disrespect you this week, don't hesitate to walk away. Your self-worth is non-negotiable.

Lucky Day in Love: March 30

In matters of love, prioritize quality time with your partner on March 30th. Focus on strengthening your bond without distractions.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 29

In friendships, pay attention to meaningful conversations on March 29th. They hold valuable insights and connections.

Lucky Day in Career: March 28

Career-wise, anticipate positive changes and potential financial gains on March 28th. A bonus or hefty paycheck might be on the horizon for some people today.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, get ready for significant changes in your life this week, especially around the lunar eclipse on March 25th. Stay prepared and stay focused.

Lucky Day in Love: March 27

In matters of love, keep your professional and romantic lives separate on March 27th. The energy is delicate, and mixing them might attract the wrong kind of attention.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 26

When it comes to friendships, enjoy quality time with your closest friends on March 26th. Cherish these moments and celebrate your bonds.

Lucky Day in Career: March 25

In your career, some of you might feel overwhelmed on March 25th. Don't hesitate to ask for help and delegate tasks to lighten your load. Keeping things organized will ensure everything runs smoothly.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, behind the scenes, fate is crafting something incredible for you. Stay patient; soon, you'll be overjoyed with the outcome.

Lucky Day in Love: March 25

In matters of love, be true to yourself on March 25th. Not everyone will be drawn to your authenticity, but that's alright. You only need to connect with the right person.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 25

When it comes to friendships, expect an amazing social life this week, especially if you have plans for a party or gathering on March 25th. If it's a bachelor's or bachelorette's night, anticipate a fantastic time!

Lucky Day in Career: March 27

In your career, things are looking up. Keep managing your tasks as usual on March 27th, and success will follow. Stay focused, and you'll thrive.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, this week's energy screams vacation time! If you haven't planned anything, consider an impromptu getaway. And if you already have plans, you couldn't have picked a better time!

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

In matters of love, you'll find yourself with plenty of options on March 29th. Trust your instincts to navigate through them.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 28 & 29

Your social life will be buzzing on March 28th and 29th. Just remember to stay cautious, especially if you're enjoying a drink.

Lucky Day in Career: March 27

In your career, things are falling into place as they should on March 27th. If any doubts or anxieties arise, confront them head-on and let go of any lingering insecurities.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, if you're surrounded by fake friends, it's time to distance yourself. They're blocking your blessings, and being alone isn't as bad as you think.

Lucky Day in Love: March 27

In matters of love, on March 27th, be honest with yourself. If someone you're dating raises red flags, it's time to move on. You deserve genuine love and respect.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 26

Your social life and career will intersect this week, especially on March 26th. If you have professional events, expect extraordinary experiences.

Lucky Day in Career: March 25

For your career on March 25th, be cautious about drinking too much during social gatherings with colleagues or bosses. Being friendly is good, but avoid any embarrassing situations.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, this week calls for honesty and clear communication. Don't shy away from competition; you have just as much chance of success as anyone else.

Lucky Day in Love: March 29

In matters of love on March 29th, avoid situationships. Those who are serious about commitment won't hesitate, while others may use you until it's convenient for them.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 28

On March 28th, if you feel the need to take a step back from social events, listen to your inner voice and set boundaries. It's important to prioritize your well-being.

Lucky Day in Career: March 30

For your career on March 30th, be cautious about sharing your ideas and interactions. Keep your plans close to your chest for now; there will be a better time to be more open in the future.