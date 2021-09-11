Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: Hard work is the key for you

Sagittarius

People born under this sign are optimistic and straightforward and these and your other positive traits will combine to make it an excellent day. You are likely to balance your profession and family admirably.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You will manage to improve your financial situation by taking stock of your current placement. Buying a prime property can be the highlight of the day. Spending money on a luxury item is indicated. You are likely to donate to a cause that is close to your heart and earn all round appreciation.

Sagittarius Family Today

Today, you are likely to try out your new car by travelling out of the city to a tourist destination. Those waiting for flights to get fully operational will finally be able to take a flight to a foreign destination. A new addition to the family will spread joy in the family.

Sagittarius Career Today

You will leave no stone unturned to connect with the right people to grow your business. For this, you may even attend professional events, visit clubs frequented by head honchos and browse them on Twitter and LinkedIn. A school competition may find you scoring over your rivals and winning it hands down.

Sagittarius Health Today

If you are suspecting something serious, it is best to get the medical tests done to rule it out. You will need to take time out to focus on your fitness and health; the best way is to join a fitness class and be regular in it.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If you are upset with partner, don’t use the term ‘You always…”, rather use ‘I’ statements by saying ‘I feel…’. This way you take the responsibility for your emotions and also save your partner from feeling he is being blamed for everything. Kiss and make up is the best remedy for a love spat.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874