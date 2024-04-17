 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts a balanced life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts a balanced life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your health is on the right track.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, maintain a balanced professional and personal life.

Maintain a balanced professional and personal life. Keep issues at bay while spending time with the lover and handle official challenges with confidence.  Your performance at a job will win accolades. Troubleshoot love-related issues with confidence. Minor financial issues will be there and this demands the safe handling of wealth. However, your health is on the right track.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Your performance at a job will win accolades.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today 

You may expect minor turbulence in your love life. A past relationship will come back to life and this may cause trouble. Be cool even while having a tough time and take a mature approach. A big mistake you may make today is to force your opinion on the lover. Do not do this. Some minor frictions may erupt and you need to resolve them before evening. Married females may conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today 

No major crisis will impact the professional life. However, do not be overconfident. Utilize your communication skills during client sessions and also be innovative wherever required. Your management will be happy with the performance. Some Sagittarius natives will receive a hike in salary or a promotion. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today will be happy to receive an offer letter. Traders may develop minor issues related to policies that need immediate solutions.

 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today 

Entrepreneurs must avoid big financial decisions today. No major partnership deals should be signed. Money will come in from a previous investment but avoid large-scale expenditure. Your target should be to save for a rainy day. You may buy electronic appliances for your home today. Some Sagittarius natives may require helping a relative for legal reasons. You may also receive a hike in salary that will reflect in the financial situation. 

 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today 

Your general health will be good and no major illness will trouble you. But it is wise to have control over the diet. Keep oily and greasy food out of the plate and instead consume more veggies and fruits. Pain at joints may disturb senior Sagittarius natives today. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach.

 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  •  Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  •  Symbol: Archer
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Thighs &amp; Liver
  •  Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Light Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 6
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

