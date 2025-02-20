Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 predicts a happy love life

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a distance from troubles Be sincere in love and do not hurt the emotions of the lover. Your professional life will be productive & creative. Handle wealth carefully & health is normal. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: Have a happy love life today where you both share more time.

Have a happy love life today where you both share more time. Utilize professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. Ensure you take care of the wealth and no major health issues will trouble you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your sincerity in the relationship will be questioned today and this may also hurt you emotionally. Be careful while you express your feelings to your partners. You should also take care of the relationship as some outsiders may try influencing the spouse or lover which may seriously impact the relationship. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. The second part of the day is also good to give surprises to the lover.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Despite the supportive team, some tasks may not give the expected results. However, do not despair as the seniors will acknowledge your efforts. Keep egos in the back seat, especially if you are a part of a team project. IT, healthcare, banking, hospitality, aviation, architecture, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad today. Your innovative ideas will be accepted by the team members and team leaders today. Businessmen dealing in banking, electronics, transport, and tourism will see good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may arise today and this will also stop you from major investments. You should also not lend a big amount to a friend or sibling today. However, you may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property. Some businessmen may have issues with partners over funds and this needs immediate settlement.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

While the health is good, there can be minor chest-related issues. You also need to be careful about your throat and stomach as ailments may trouble you. Pregnant females should avoid taking part in adventure activities including underwater sports. Some seniors may develop heart-related issues which may need medical attention. Children having oral health issues may also require medical attention.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)