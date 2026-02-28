Edit Profile
    Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: You're likely to recieve an appraisal this month

    Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: You will receive an appraisal, but the amount will not be as per your expectation.

    Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 4:24 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, emotions should not carry you

    Settle the love affairs and ensure you also meet the expectations of the seniors at the workplace today. Handle wealth diligently, and health will also be good.

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Say no to egos in love life. Go ahead with the plan to excel in your career and take up new roles at work to prove your professional mettle. Handle wealth smartly. No major illness will hurt you.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

    Your attitude is crucial in the relationship. Be cool in turbulent hours and ensure you also keep the lover in good spirits. Single females can expect a proposal today while attending a function at the office or outside. You must be careful to support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Those who travel should connect with their lovers today over the phone to express their feelings. You can also expect the ex-lover to walk back into your life.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

    You may also be required to stay back at the office to complete some crucial tasks, which will win the appreciation of clients. Your communication skills will help you handle client-related issues. Those who handle creative profiles, including arts, music, and script writing, will see new opportunities to prove their talent. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new areas. Students applying for their first job will be successful. Stay focused on the job, and you must also avoid gossip mongers.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

    There can be issues related to finance, and you must be careful about the expenditure. Do not let expenditure go out of control. You will receive an appraisal, but the amount will not be as per your expectation. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend. You may also consider investing in the stock market. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new areas.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

    Your health is good. However, some naives will develop respiratory issues. Some males may develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. There can also be issues associated with bones. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. The second part of the day is also good for quitting both tobacco and alcohol. Children may also complain about minor bruises today.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

