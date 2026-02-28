Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: You're likely to recieve an appraisal this month

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, emotions should not carry you Settle the love affairs and ensure you also meet the expectations of the seniors at the workplace today. Handle wealth diligently, and health will also be good. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Say no to egos in love life. Go ahead with the plan to excel in your career and take up new roles at work to prove your professional mettle. Handle wealth smartly. No major illness will hurt you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Your attitude is crucial in the relationship. Be cool in turbulent hours and ensure you also keep the lover in good spirits. Single females can expect a proposal today while attending a function at the office or outside. You must be careful to support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Those who travel should connect with their lovers today over the phone to express their feelings. You can also expect the ex-lover to walk back into your life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today You may also be required to stay back at the office to complete some crucial tasks, which will win the appreciation of clients. Your communication skills will help you handle client-related issues. Those who handle creative profiles, including arts, music, and script writing, will see new opportunities to prove their talent. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new areas. Students applying for their first job will be successful. Stay focused on the job, and you must also avoid gossip mongers.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today There can be issues related to finance, and you must be careful about the expenditure. Do not let expenditure go out of control. You will receive an appraisal, but the amount will not be as per your expectation. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend. You may also consider investing in the stock market. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new areas.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Your health is good. However, some naives will develop respiratory issues. Some males may develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. There can also be issues associated with bones. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. The second part of the day is also good for quitting both tobacco and alcohol. Children may also complain about minor bruises today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)