Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: Expect smart investments

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve issues with a mature attitude Settle the relationship issues on a positive note. Productivity issues won’t impact professional life. No major financial issues exist & health is also good. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the relationship under the wrap of affection, and this will work out in resolving minor issues. Do not let minor issues impact the professionalism in the workplace. Prosperity will permit you to make smart investments, and your health will also be good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Consider making the relationship stronger through open communication. You may plan a vacation or spend time together to discuss the future. Single natives will find new love. Those who are already in love can take the relationship to the next level by consulting with the parents, and you can be sure the elders at the home will approve the love today. Some females will be successful in settling issues with the ex-lover. However, this should not impact the current love affair.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Reach the workplace to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Your seniors will trust your caliber in settling some issues involving the clients. Utilize the communication and technical skills to handle the clients. Your commitment at work will receive accolades, and a client may also especially appreciate your role in a project. This will help in appraisal discussions. Business developers as well as marketing personnel will have a busy day and must also work overtime. Some media persons will also face challenges professionally.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances or even a two-wheeler. However, do not get into discussions over property with siblings, as this may lead to big arguments. Traders will resolve tax-related issues, and those who want to take the trade to new territories will succeed in raising funds.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Health demands special attention. Those who have bone-related complaints may consult a doctor. Females may complain about migraine in the second half of the day. You should also be careful while consuming food rich in fat and oil. Children may develop skin or oral issues that will require medical attention. Seniors must avoid lifting heavy objects. You may also recover from viral fever and digestive issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)