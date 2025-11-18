Sagittarius Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: Some professional tasks may keep your day busy

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on morals Your love life will be fulfilling, and your performance at work will be exceptional. Prosperity permits smart investments. Health may have issues today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the disagreements to stay happy in love. The professional challenges will not be tougher to handle. Be careful to invest money smartly today. A minor health issue will trouble you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues may come up. However, do not say anything that may provoke the partner today. You need to be a good listener today. Your lover expects you to be expressive. Do not let a third person call shots in the love affair. Some couples who were separated will patch up their differences. The singles can expect someone to walk into their life as the day progresses. Married females may also consider expanding the family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Some professional tasks may keep your day busy. Male natives need to be careful while dealing with females today, as allegations and accusations can come against them. Those in banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have numerous options for growth. Students who have an examination today will clear it with a high score. For businessmen, extra caution is mandatory while making important decisions, especially related to business expansions.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to augment wealth. You will come across many options that mint money. Some females will renovate the house, while seniors will be happy to donate money or charity. You may also consider buying a new property. Some females will succeed in clearing a financial issue with a friend. The second part of the day is good to try the fortune in the stock market.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should spend more time with your loved one. Some females may have viral fever or sore throat, while children may develop digestive issues. Avoid taking risks while on a vacation, as minor accidents may happen. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)