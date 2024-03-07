 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts good health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts good health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 07, 2024 12:28 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for March 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major crisis looms over the love affair.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Show the prowess to change the world

Keep your romantic relationship free from chaos. Office life will be productive today. No major financial issue exists but be careful about expenditure.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024: Keep your romantic relationship free from chaos.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024: Keep your romantic relationship free from chaos.

No major crisis looms over the love affair. Your commitment at work will show positive results. Minor financial issues will be there. But your health will be good today.



Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Single Sagittarius natives will be fortunate to fall in love today. You may come across someone special while traveling, at an office function, or a party. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may go ahead to propose. Being stubborn can kill a relationship and you must be more flexible in it. Be sensitive to the needs of the lover and you may also plan a romantic vacation. Married Sagittarius natives may have issues at home and this must be discussed with the spouse.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Go ahead with the plan to quit the job. The first part of the day is suitable to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. You will receive interview calls before the day ends. Some businessmen will be lucky to find success in business expansions. Students should not take chances while appearing for the examination. They should be more focused on academics and definitely will obtain good results.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Look for safer options to invest wealth. There will be minor disturbances related to property and you may also develop issues with siblings over wealth. Avoid getting into trouble over monetary issues. Handle wealth smartly and also take professional help if you need it. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Keep unhealthy habits out of the life. Go for a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables. You should also keep a distance from people with negative attitudes. A few Sagittarius natives will also have infections on the skin or eyes. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol today. Seniors must have a medical kit ready while traveling.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
