Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts sincerity in love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be sincere in your love life and this will help in relation.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Those who are traveling today must communicate with their lover over the phone and express their feeling.

Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life. You may settle the office scores and will also see prosperity today.

Be sincere in your love life and this will help you spend more creative time with the lover. Despite the challenges at work, you will deliver optimum results. Both finance and health are also at your side today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Single Sagittarius natives will be fortunate to meet someone special. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may express the feelings without inhibition. Provide proper space to the lover. Some long-distance relationships would need more attention to work out. Those who are traveling today must communicate with their lover over the phone and express their feeling. It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious as the day progresses. Married Sagittarius natives can consider expanding the family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Utilize every opportunity at the office to prove your mettle. Your communication skills will work out at the negotiation table. Some Sagittarius natives, especially those who are in IT, healthcare, animation, and banking may find opportunities abroad. Marketing and salespersons will not find the first half of the day to be productive but the second half will deliver good results. Students will clear examination while businessmen will be fortunate to launch new partnerships today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day will bring in money from different sources. You will be able to repay a loan and even buy a new property. Consider providing assistance to a needy relative. You may also have a function at home or at the office where you may need to contribute generously. Some Sagittarius natives will also divide the wealth among the children. You may also consider buying stock, or share today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You will recover from all ailments and no major health issues will disturb the day. Diabetic Sagittarius natives will require control over their diet and must skip both alcohol and tobacco. Today is good to start exercising. Minor oral infections will be there and Sagittarius females may also develop gynecological issues today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

