Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 21, 2023: Prioritise your mental health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Looks like a good one for all the Sagittarius natives. Your day starts with a little lazy morning but can be made better with a healthy breakfast that gives you the energy to function all day long. Today, you must take more care of your mental health than your body. Stay calm and patient in every given situation. Avoiding travelling today is in your best interest. A family member may surprise you with good news. They seek your appreciation. Provide them with your support. You tend to have a regular day at work. It would be good for you to not expect opportunities to grow. Work at a normal pace. The money you considered as bad debt might show up in your bank account. Be smart and watchful while making any transaction. You must be careful with your expenses as well. Your relationship with your partner looks stable. They might need more of your care and attention towards them. Pampering your spouse would help your bond grow stronger. Single Sagittarius natives might get proposed to by someone unexpected. You must give that person a chance.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You must stay watchful while spending money. Being cautious while making investments is a wise move. Dealing with property can be profitable.

Sagittarius Family Today

One of your family members has an achievement to share with you and the rest of the family. You may feel proud and appreciate them for all they have earned with determination.

Sagittarius Career Today

A regular day at work. Stay focused and stick to your daily routine. Students are suggested to avoid any fights with fellow mates in class.

Sagittarius Health Today

The day might start with laziness and unwillingness to work but having a nutritious meal can make you feel energized to function well all day long. Add a light workout to keep your mind and body active. Be more careful about your mental health today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your partner might fall a little sick. You need to show your affection and care towards them. Single Sagittarius natives might get an unexpected proposal. You must accept that.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

