Japanese father leaves tired 7-year-old son alone on Mount Fuji, sparks online outrage
A Japanese father left his seven-year-old son on Mount Fuji at about 2,490 meters after the child became tired.
A Japanese father on Thursday abandoned his seven-year-old son at an elevation of approximately 2,490 meters on Mount Fuji after the child expressed fatigue, proceeding to ascend to the peak with a companion.
The boy was left alone on the Fujinomiya trail at around 7:30 am and subsequently reported to the authorities.
Mount Fuji incident: Dad climbs peak, leaves son alone
The 48-year-old father was trekking with his two sons, which included a first-grader from Nagoya and his elder son, who is a first-year middle school student.
Approximately at the sixth station, situated at an elevation of about 2,490 meters, the younger boy allegedly expressed that he was fatigued. Rather than returning back or pausing the hike, the father instructed him to wait and proceeded towards the summit with his older son.
A worker from a mountain hut later noticed the boy sitting alone on a bench around 7:40 a.m. As it started raining heavily, the worker took the child inside the hut for shelter and alerted the police.
Authorities reported that the father instructed the boy to "wait there" before continuing on with his companion. Later, officers reached out to the father, issued a warning, and returned the child to him.
Mount Fuji incident sparks online outrage in Japan
This incident ignited backlash on Japanese social media, where users criticized the father's apparent disregard for safety and irresponsibility.
“Not accpeted,” one person, while another wrote, “horrific.”
Japanese father regrets his decision
According to reports, the police informed the father that it was unacceptable to leave a child unattended, even if it required abandoning the climb. The father conveyed his regret, stating, “I made a rash decision, and I deeply regret it.”
Authorities have advised hikers to take into account the capabilities of each individual in their group when organizing a climb. They emphasized the necessity for hikers to modify their pace and plans according to the member with the least stamina, rather than abandoning anyone.
The weather on Mount Fuji can shift quickly, with elements like rain and fog possibly diminishing visibility and complicating the hiking experience.
Consequently, this incident has reignited focus on the significance of maintaining cohesion within hiking groups, especially when children are part of the group.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More