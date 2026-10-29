Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 29, 2026: Having an honest chat with your partner may bring more understanding

Make the day useful before trying to make it impressive. The Moon in Taurus in your sixth house begins the day by favoring routine effort and practical problem-solving. A troublesome booking, an untidy work queue or a small service issue may become easier when you identify the next action instead of reviewing the entire problem repeatedly. Keep communication factual if someone challenges your method. You do not need to reveal every unfinished idea, but ordinary coordination should not become an exercise in suspicion. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, are retrograde; put personal initiative alongside sound guidance by testing a suggestion on a small task before recommending it widely. At night, the Moon in Gemini in your seventh house brings attention to partners and everyday dealings. A discussion may help you divide tomorrow's responsibilities, although another person's willingness cannot be assumed. Ask a direct question, listen to the answer and leave enough flexibility for a workable arrangement rather than a perfect one.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Practical irritations can spill into your tone if you arrive home still mentally arguing with the working day. Give yourself a brief transition before starting a sensitive conversation. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, is retrograde; home responsibilities and emotional steadiness need sustained care, so address a recurring source of household friction through a workable arrangement rather than another general complaint. Couples might agree on how to use a shared room or manage visitors. Singles may enjoy a straightforward exchange more than elaborate attempts to impress. At night, companionship can be welcome, but ask whether the other person has the energy for conversation before unloading the whole day's frustrations.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Keep your attention on what can be demonstrated. In a meeting, bring the relevant record or example rather than relying on a forceful explanation. A colleague's disagreement may concern the task, not your standing, so answer the point without adding personal assumptions. Students preparing for competitive examinations can benefit from reviewing how they allocate effort across a paper. Notice where you linger too long and where a hurried reading costs clarity. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, is retrograde, making revised group instructions or an older team message worth checking before you proceed. If responsibilities overlap, record who is doing what. A short, accurate handover may be more valuable today than an ambitious plan nobody has agreed to carry out.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Borrowing deserves a practical calculation rather than an emotional promise. Jupiter in Cancer, your eighth house, is direct and exalted, yet shared finances, obligations and uncertainty require scrutiny; check the repayment schedule against actual cash flow before accepting credit or extending help. Include routine expenses, not merely the next expected payment. If a joint bill is disputed, identify the amount each person recognizes before discussing the difference. Avoid treating a possible reimbursement as money already received. A modest purchase can wait if it would leave you dependent on someone else's timing for an essential expense.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Routine is likely to serve you better than an all-or-nothing health effort. Keep meals, hydration and ordinary movement reasonably consistent, especially if a busy schedule makes you inclined to skip them. Take a brief break from concentrated work before fatigue turns into impatience. If you exercise, choose a level that fits your energy rather than trying to compensate for missed sessions. Later, pleasant company may help you relax, but leave room for sleep. You need not extend a conversation simply because everyone else seems ready to continue.
Tip for the Day: Solve the immediate problem before making promises about everyone else's responsibilities.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More