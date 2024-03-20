 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 advises you to prove your mettle | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 advises you to prove your mettle

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 20, 2024 12:33 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for March 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You are lucky as both your personal and professional life is good today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, scorpios look at risks as opportunities

You are lucky as both your personal and professional life is good today. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions and health is also good.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Keep your lover happy and content today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Keep your lover happy and content today.

Keep your lover happy and content today. Be committed to Jo and ensure you handle all crucial tasks with diligence. Utilize finance smartly today and go for diligent investments. Your health is also good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be mature in the relationship and this helps in resolving all problems amicably. Communicate openly and respect each other’s emotions as this can result in a long-lasting relationship. Always provide personal space to the lover in an affair and do not impose your concepts. This will also strengthen the bonding and your lover will be more sincere and affectionate. Those who are married need to stay away from outside relationships which may damage their marriage today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to not indulge in office politics today. A coworker or a senior colleague will conspire against you which may hamper your reputation. However, you may overcome this issue through dedication and commitment. You should come up with innovative ideas at team meetings and use communication skills at negotiation tables. Government employees can expect a change in location while IT, media, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will have a tight schedule with more opportunities to display their mettle.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up today. However, the day will also be not productive in terms of wealth. Some previous investments will bring in good returns while a legal issue will require you to spend a big amount. Scorpios will also need to spend for a medical purpose related to a sibling or a relative. You may have options to buy electronic devices and an automobile.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there but pay attention while using a staircase or driving at night. You need to have a positive attitude towards life. This will help you maintain a healthy personal and work life. Avoid junk food and go for a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On