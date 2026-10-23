Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: Clear plans may help prevent small interruptions

Home matters may ask for attention before you have properly settled into your own plans. The Moon in Aquarius in your fourth house begins the day, allowing some emotional restlessness or distraction around family arrangements. A conversation with your mother or another relative may be comforting, but it need not settle every concern at once. Later in the afternoon, the Moon in Pisces in your fifth house brings study, children and leisure plans into focus, with room for both enjoyment and uneven concentration. Keep a family outing flexible rather than loading it with expectations. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, are retrograde; distinguish a genuine household requirement from the urge to keep changing your surroundings whenever work feels unrewarding. You can improve one corner of the home without committing to a larger project. A quieter plan may suit everyone better than an elaborate gathering, especially if people have different ideas about how the day should unfold.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Warmth can grow through ordinary cooperation, particularly when neither person has to guess what the other needs. Ask whether your partner would prefer company, practical help or a little space before arranging the evening. A film, shared meal or relaxed visit may be pleasant, provided it does not become another obligation. If relatives are involved, agree privately on what you can both manage before confirming plans. Singles may find an easy conversation more appealing than a heavily organized meeting. Children could need reassurance about an activity they usually enjoy. Give them room to explain their hesitation without immediately turning the discussion into a lesson or a comparison with someone else.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
A domestic interruption need not spoil the whole working day. Protect one clear stretch for the assignment that requires your full attention, and handle lighter correspondence around it. Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde; study and creative commitments benefit from a realistic completion target, such as finishing a draft rather than endlessly improving its opening. Jupiter in Cancer, your ninth house, is direct and exalted, supporting considered guidance; a teacher or experienced colleague may help you decide which material deserves priority. Students should allow time to test recall instead of relying only on familiar-looking pages. At work, explain any scheduling constraint early and offer a workable alternative. Clear arrangements may prevent a minor interruption from becoming unnecessary friction.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Household spending deserves a pause between browsing and buying. If you are considering an appliance or computer, compare running costs, service availability and the space it requires, not just the discount. Property-related discussions are better treated as occasions to examine documents and ask questions than as pressure to commit. An outing can also cost more once transport, food and small extras are included. Decide the comfortable total beforehand. If family members want different improvements, separate essential repairs from decoration so that a pleasant idea does not quietly become an oversized bill.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
A busy home can leave you feeling mentally crowded even when nothing particularly difficult has happened. Take a short pause away from television, messages and overlapping conversations. If you spend time rearranging rooms or shopping, allow breaks rather than carrying on until you feel depleted. Regular meals and a familiar bedtime may help more than adding another elaborate wellness plan. Make leisure genuinely restful: you are allowed to enjoy a film or a walk without combining it with errands and family problem-solving.
Tip for the Day: Check household needs carefully before turning a pleasant idea into spending.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More