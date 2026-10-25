Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: One clear goal can bring much greater satisfaction to your whole day

Make room for concentration without expecting your attention to remain perfect from breakfast onward. The Moon in Pisces in your fifth house begins the day with learning, children, and personal expectations in focus. Distraction may accompany genuine interest, so keep your first goal modest. A creative task can be satisfying even if it needs another session. Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde and calls for steady attention to study or creative commitments. Keeping an agreed lesson or practice session matters more than an impressive burst of enthusiasm. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your sixth house, favoring a return to routine effort and practical problem-solving. This may be a useful time to prepare tomorrow's materials or deal with a small administrative backlog. Do not turn an unfinished task into a verdict on your ability. Your day can contain both enjoyment and responsibility, provided you give each a realistic place rather than expecting one mood to carry you through everything.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Warmth is easier to express when the occasion is not overloaded with expectations. A walk, a shared snack, or an uninterrupted conversation may suit you better than arranging something elaborate and then worrying about the response. If your partner seems distracted, ask whether something practical is on their mind before taking it personally. Those getting to know someone can show interest through a thoughtful question rather than a dramatic declaration. Parents should leave room for a child's version of events, particularly when discussing grades or performance. A little humor can soften a tense moment, but avoid making a joke of something the other person considers important.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Take your work seriously, but give difficult material enough time to settle. Students may benefit from solving one unfamiliar problem without immediately looking at the answer, then identifying exactly where their reasoning stalled. Jupiter in Cancer, your ninth house, is direct and exalted and may support study and guidance. Prepare a specific question for a teacher or experienced colleague rather than seeking reassurance about the entire subject. At work, a steady day can be useful for checking a decision before it becomes a commitment. Business owners should compare delivery demands, staffing, and customer expectations before accepting a revised arrangement. Leave a clear note about what remains undecided, especially if another person needs to continue the discussion after you finish for the day.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
An attractive investment idea deserves research, not a quick payment made in a cheerful mood. Keep speculative exposure limited and do not use money intended for essentials. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, are retrograde. Distinguish a household purchase that serves a genuine need from one intended to compensate for dissatisfaction at work. Check measurements, servicing terms, and whether the item fits your current routine. If you run a business, keep personal spending separate from the day's operating calculations. A decision can remain sensible even when you postpone it.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
A useful level of activity does not mean filling every spare hour. Alternate concentrated work with a few minutes away from the screen, and avoid using your phone as your only form of rest. Regular meals can help you maintain a steadier pace, particularly if an absorbing task makes you lose track of time. The evening is a good opportunity to put simple health habits back in order, such as preparing comfortable clothes for a walk or arranging tomorrow's breakfast. Let enjoyment refresh you rather than turn into another demanding schedule.
Tip for the Day: Give your first hour of study one clear and achievable purpose.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More