Taurus, Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: We see income gains

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The pressure is likely to be on you to prove yourself, both at work and in your personal life. You must make your move after careful deliberation as a misstep may prove expensive and embarrassing. You are likely to be somewhat intolerant of divergent opinions which can lead to arguments. Try to see things from others' perspectives to obtain the necessary cooperation at home and the workplace. Take everybody along. If a work or a task is stuck somewhere, it will be a prudent option to send some emails or make a few annoying phone calls to expedite the process. Double-check all your arrangements before you start on your latest adventure to an exotic place to make the experience unforgettable. Those willing to sell property may find prospective buyers, but you are advised against finalizing the deal in haste.

Taurus Finance Today

If you've been waiting for months to get paid for a freelance gig or receive a promised bonus at work, money should start moving again. Sudden gain through prudent speculation is indicated. This is also a good time to obtain a new loan.

Taurus Family Today

Your loved ones or parents should be given at least the same amount of time you give to your co-workers, if not more. They are the ones who really matter in your life after all. Couples looking to expand their family may get a reason to rejoice today.

Taurus Career Today

There could be stress and anxiety due to additional workload. Do not worry as you will be able to catch up on pending tasks very soon. Your career can hit a rough patch due to a possible power struggle between you and a colleague, or you and your boss. Watch your step!

Taurus Health Today

As you begin to listen to your body, you may begin to have more control over your appetite and your emotional responses. The health of your mother can prove to be worrisome and adequate medical intervention is advised, as and when required.

Taurus Love Life Today

You're ready to build a foundation together with someone you love; it may be buying a house or booking a wedding venue. Togetherness is a foregone conclusion. Your married life is likely to be harmonious and your spouse may stand by your side during any adverse situation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

