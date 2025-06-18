Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for June 17, 2025: Astro tips for business expansion

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no turbulence stops you Look for happiness in the relationship, and commitment is crucial for that. Your professional life will be creative & there will also be minor financial issues. Taurus Horoscope Today: Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today. (Freepik)

Consider settling the issues in the relationship through open communication. Prove the professional mettle through hard work and commitment. Handle the financial issues carefully. Health is normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

It is good to maintain a harmonious relationship with your lover. You need to be a good listener, and there will be scope to settle issues with an ex-lover that will bring back happiness. Some love affairs will turn into marriage, while long-distance love affairs require more communication. You may plan a romantic dinner and keep the previous relationships away to stay happy in the present relationship. Married females need to be careful while handling marital issues today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your official assignments will be crucial, and you should accomplish them with sincerity. Some professionals will travel to the client’s office, while a senior may try to belittle your achievements, which you need to diplomatically handle. There can also be office politics-related issues that require immediate handling. Your rapport with seniors will work to your benefit. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You’ll sign new deals that may improve your financial condition.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There will be minor monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend, and you can also donate money to charity. A family feud over property will also come up, and you need to take a stand on it. While you may invest in the stock market, ensure you have proper guidance. Seniors will divide the wealth among children, while you are good to buy a car today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue may hurt your daily schedule However, male natives should be careful about pain in the chest. There can also be vision-related issues today. Some females will have trouble breathing, and it is also good to avoid adventurous activities in the later part of the day. Reduce caffeine and instead take green tea. It is also wise to drink plenty of water and skip alcohol and aerated drinks.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)