Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for June 17, 2025: Astro tips for business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no turbulence stops you

Look for happiness in the relationship, and commitment is crucial for that. Your professional life will be creative & there will also be minor financial issues.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today. (Freepik)

Consider settling the issues in the relationship through open communication. Prove the professional mettle through hard work and commitment. Handle the financial issues carefully. Health is normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

It is good to maintain a harmonious relationship with your lover. You need to be a good listener, and there will be scope to settle issues with an ex-lover that will bring back happiness. Some love affairs will turn into marriage, while long-distance love affairs require more communication. You may plan a romantic dinner and keep the previous relationships away to stay happy in the present relationship. Married females need to be careful while handling marital issues today. 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Your official assignments will be crucial, and you should accomplish them with sincerity. Some professionals will travel to the client’s office, while a senior may try to belittle your achievements, which you need to diplomatically handle. There can also be office politics-related issues that require immediate handling. Your rapport with seniors will work to your benefit. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You’ll sign new deals that may improve your financial condition.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

There will be minor monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend, and you can also donate money to charity. A family feud over property will also come up, and you need to take a stand on it. While you may invest in the stock market, ensure you have proper guidance. Seniors will divide the wealth among children, while you are good to buy a car today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issue may hurt your daily schedule However, male natives should be careful about pain in the chest. There can also be vision-related issues today. Some females will have trouble breathing, and it is also good to avoid adventurous activities in the later part of the day. Reduce caffeine and instead take green tea. It is also wise to drink plenty of water and skip alcohol and aerated drinks. 

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for June 17, 2025: Astro tips for business expansion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On