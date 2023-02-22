Virgo Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Handsome rewards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily astrological prediction says, your family will be your pillars of strength in these trying times. You may take your family to a vacation as all of you plan to spend some quality time with each other. You may feel fit as a fidddle and full of exuberance today. Your mind may incline towards certain spiritual inclinations as you delve into deeper arts. Professionally, you may have to struggle to prove yourself. You’re likely to be burdened with strict deadlines and new projects leaving you tired and confused. Stick to your guns and deliver as well as you can. Your finances seem to be quite steady right now as you might receive handsome rewards from investments. However, spending recklessly can drain your finances resulting in a stingy affair. Your love life seems to be a little monotonous today as you struggle to reignite the lost spark. Going for a weekend getaway is likely to bring in that lost romance in the relationship.

Virgo Finance Today

You may expect a steady source of income and some positive features from investments made in real estate. However, loaning money to a friend is highly discouraged right now. An overseas friend is likely to lend you some money for a joint venture.

Virgo Family Today

Your family members may shower you with pampering today. You can expect some peaceful time at home. A youngster’s achievement might bring in some good news in the family.

Virgo Career Today

You may have to deal with certain challenges at work today. You can think of taking a break from work and go on a solo vacation if things take a rough turn. You may have to rub a few noses to get things done your way.

Virgo Health Today

You’re alive and kicking Virgos! Your mind is refreshed and slightly inclined towards deeper concepts. Utilising your physical energy to get a good night’s sleep is strongly advised.

Virgo Love Life Today

Things can get a little dull in your relationship as you struggle to get it happening. You may have to take your partner to a romantic holiday to set things in the right direction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

