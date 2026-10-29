Virgo Horoscope Today, October 29, 2026: Today's insight could shape your next move

Let a useful idea improve your day without feeling obliged to turn it into a completely new direction. The day begins with the Moon in Taurus in your ninth house, bringing learning, guidance and perspective into focus. Reading, a religious activity or a conversation with someone thoughtful may feel grounding, provided the advice fits your actual circumstances. Ask how an idea applies to today's problem rather than accepting it simply because it sounds reassuring. Children or younger family members may offer a cheerful change of focus; enjoy their interest without making every exchange about performance. A practical outing can also provide perspective if you leave enough time for the journey.
At night, the Moon in Gemini in your tenth house turns attention toward work and responsibilities. You may want to arrange tomorrow's materials or settle a small outstanding duty. Keep that preparation contained. A useful evening is one that leaves you clearer about your next step, not one that quietly becomes another full working session.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Affection may be easiest to express through interest in the other person's world. Ask about something that matters to your partner without immediately offering a correction or a more efficient approach. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde, making dependable boundaries and agreements important. Decide what each person can realistically promise when planning time together around other duties. This is a way to protect trust, not a reason to expect distance. Singles may appreciate a conversation that reveals compatible values, though one agreeable exchange need not settle the future. With children, a shared story or small activity may feel warmer than questioning them repeatedly about schoolwork. Let companionship have some unstructured space.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
A thoughtful start can help you recognize where further instruction is genuinely needed. Students should take one uncertainty to a teacher with an example of their own attempt. That makes the answer easier to apply. Jupiter in Cancer, your eleventh house, is exalted and direct, supporting useful networks and progress toward goals. Ask a colleague which shared resource could make an existing assignment easier to complete. Business owners considering something new may benefit from reviewing demand, staffing and daily costs before making commitments. Your sign ruler, Mercury in Libra, your second house, is retrograde, favoring a careful review of wording in a fee discussion or professional introduction. At night, prepare the material needed for your first responsibility tomorrow.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Keep financial conversations clear enough that nobody has to infer your meaning. If you are discussing a shared purchase, distinguish the amount you prefer from the maximum you can comfortably spend. Review a saved quotation before assuming the price or terms remain unchanged. An appealing business idea deserves a small feasibility check, not an immediate outlay. Look at the ordinary costs of operating it on a quiet day as well as a busy one. Family spending may feel easier to discuss when each item has a purpose. Leave room in your budget for routine needs before optional improvements.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Make routine care convenient rather than ambitious. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, are retrograde, highlighting the balance between managing daily duties and allowing real recovery. Prepare tomorrow's essentials now so that bedtime is not crowded by avoidable searches. Keep water, meals and gentle movement part of the ordinary schedule. Feeling capable does not mean every spare minute needs filling. If evening preparation starts expanding, choose what is genuinely necessary and leave the rest. A settled routine can support both concentration and comfort.
Tip for the Day: Turn good advice into one practical step, then give yourself room to stop.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More