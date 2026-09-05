Virgo Horoscope Today, September 5, 2026: You may feel more noticed by bosses, clients or family members

The day begins with perspective and gradually moves into responsibility, so planning and timing matter. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your ninth house and moves into Gemini in your tenth house as the morning progresses. The early hours are good for guidance, study, paperwork, travel planning and seeing the bigger picture, while the later part turns attention to career, meetings and public responsibilities. You may feel more noticed by bosses, clients or family members who expect you to take the lead.
Use the first half to prepare properly, because the second half may become busy quickly and leave little space for corrections. Support from authority figures can come through acknowledgement, practical feedback or a small opening to prove yourself. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, adds seriousness, duty and occasional delay in partnerships and one-to-one dealings, so clear expectations will work better than emotional guessing. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, can create an unsettled rhythm in work and rest, so be methodical with routines and do not neglect sleep while chasing productivity.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Partnership matters are likely to feel steady, though not especially dramatic, and that is a good thing. If you are committed, your partner may feel content when life is handled responsibly and promises are kept. A practical exchange about schedules, bills, family needs or future planning may actually strengthen closeness today. If there has been tension, calm consistency can repair more than a long explanation.
For singles, attraction may come through work, study or a serious-minded interaction, but patience is needed before labels or expectations. If you are a parent, you may feel disappointed by a child's behaviour or distraction, yet a measured response will work better than instant criticism. Support first, correction second.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
This is a useful day for recognition, especially if you have already been putting in disciplined effort. Seniors, teachers or decision-makers may notice your reliability, preparation or the way you handle pressure. The later part of the day is strong for professional visibility, reports, applications, client calls and expansion planning.
If you run a business, thoughts of growth or adding a secondary line of work may arise, but act only after checking workload and systems. Mars supports action in the career zone, so momentum is available, though students may feel their speed is uneven. Do not confuse slow work with poor work. Quality matters more than rushing through assignments. Keep a realistic timetable and finish the important task before starting something new just for variety.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day can bring support through regular income, side earnings, incentives or a useful professional lead. Jupiter favours gains through steady networks and practical relationships, so stay responsive to people who bring sensible opportunities. At the same time, avoid letting ambition push you into overcommitting funds before cash flow is clear.
Shared costs with a partner or family member can be handled smoothly if discussed calmly. This is a suitable day to review dues, update records and think about secondary income in a structured way rather than chasing every idea at once.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
You may carry stress quietly today, especially if you are trying to meet others' expectations without pause. Fatigue can build from mental load more than physical effort, so schedule short breaks between demanding tasks. Watch sleep quality, screen time and late-night worry.
If your routine has become irregular, return to basics with timely meals, enough water and light movement. Emotional strain in close relationships may also affect your energy, so keep communication straightforward and do not bottle up irritation until the body feels it first.
Tip for the Day:
Prepare well in the morning and let discipline carry the evening.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More