Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 31,2023-6 Jan, 2024 expect a progressive week

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your smile is your smart weapon Talk to resolve troubles in your love life. Utilize the opportunities at the office to prove your mettle. Financial success exists. Health can give bad time. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023.: Financial success exists. Health can give bad time.

Minor frictions will be resolved in the love life. A busy office schedule ensures opportunities to grow. Handle wealth smartly. However, health may not be at its best.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

If you are dating someone for a long time, you may consider taking the relationship to the next level. Your love affair will have the approval of your parents. Be patient with your partner, give them space, and try not to impose your decisions. Your love relationship will bloom. Some Aquarius natives will also get into office romance which can seriously impact the office performance.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

The performance in the first half of the week may not be impressive and this may cause issues at the office. Stay focused on your job and you need to ensure you take care of crucial assignments. Show the willingness to work even overtime which may bring in good results during appraisal discussions. Some IT and animation professionals will have to rework the projects as the client may not be happy. Students will need to work a little extra to crack the examination.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will bother you this week. You are good to go ahead with crucial financial decisions. Some Aquarius natives will win a legal case and you may also consider business investments. Traders will see funds coming in as the week progresses. There will be minor financial disputes within the family but your spouse will be at your side. Some students will need finance to pay the tuition fees at a university abroad.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there and you are expected to handle them carefully. Female natives will have troubles associated with diabetes or high blood pressure. However, you don’t need to panic as this will be resolved in a short time. But take precautions while taking part in adventure sports, especially underwater activities.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857