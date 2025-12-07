Search
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, December 7-13, 2025: Financial prosperity will be your companion,

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Financial prosperity is your companion, and your health will also be positive this week.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike

Spend more time with your lover. Avoid arguments at the workplace this week. Financially, you are good, and your health is also normal. Give up stress.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Have a strong romantic life where you may spend more time with your partner. Your innovative concepts will work out in the workplace. Financial prosperity is your companion, and your health will also be positive this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The love demands more attention this week. Be careful about the interference of an outsider in the relationship that creates a ruckus. You need to be a patient listener. Open communication is the only way to address this issue and give time to the relationship. Some married females will connect with their ex-lovers, which may seriously impact their marital life. Single male natives will also be successful in meeting someone special this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

There can be challenges associated with egos in the workplace. Some professionals will travel this week, while your decision-making power will be tested. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required. Engineering, technical, architecture, and aviation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in as the week progresses. You may sell or buy a property. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. Some females will require spending on a celebration at home or the office. You may also donate money to charity this week. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts, and this also promises an unhindered inflow of wealth.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Handle all health issues with care. Some seniors may develop breath-related problems that will need medical care. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and oral health issues will be common this week. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On