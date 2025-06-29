Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 28-July 5, 2025 predicts promotion and accolades at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 29, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from June 28-July 5, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Financial issues also exist this week.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, utilize the opportunities to grow.

Have a productive love life and ensure you both spend more time together. Ensure you take up new challenges on the job. Financial issues also exist this week.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Have a productive love life and ensure you both spend more time together.(Freepik)
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Have a productive love life and ensure you both spend more time together.(Freepik)

Settle the love issues and consider opting for new tasks that will lead to career growth. Your health is normal but financial issues will come up. 

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week 

Spare time for the relationship and ensure you keep the lover in high spirits. Despite minor hiccups, no major issue will impact the relationship and you both will prefer each other’s company. Single natives may be fortunate to find someone special but married females should not get into office romance as the spouse will find this out and the family life will be in danger. Those who are new in a relationship should be careful about the comments and statements as the lover will be sensitive and may feel hurt. 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week 

Ensure you handle the crisis efficiently this week and this will invite the appreciation of seniors. Some natives will be successful in obtaining a promotion. Do not interfere in the personal affairs of your juniors as these can impact your professional goodwill. Students appearing for examinations will be happy to score good grades. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will also venture to territories abroad.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week 

You must be careful about the expenditure and it is crucial to cut down on luxury shopping. You should also keep a distance from property-related discussions as there will be heated arguments with siblings or relatives which may mentally upset you. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week. Businessmen will find profit this week and some new entrepreneurs will start tasting success by the middle of the week. 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on the lifestyle and ensure there is a balance between the office and personal life. There will be issues associated with eyes or ears and you may require medical attention. Females may complain about rashes on their skin while those who are travelling should be careful about the food as digestion issues will also come up. You may also have minor injuries. 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
