Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 2-8, 2025: A bright future is foreseen

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, seek joy through Honest Learning and Steps This week you feel eager to learn and try new things; small risks may bring big smiles, friendly help, and fresh energy for plans today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Sagittarius, bright chances come this week. Say yes to small learning steps and meet kind people. Travel thoughts or short trips may make you happy. Use clear words, note plans, and try a new routine. Your energy will grow when you stay kind and curious.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

This week love feels light and full of small joys. Share honest smiles and short talks. If you are with someone, plan a simple outing or cook a nice meal together; small surprises bring warmth. If single, join a group or class and be friendly; kind words open doors. Keep an open heart but move with care. Let laughter and shared learning build both trust and happy memories this week. Say thanks for small help.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Work brings chances to learn fast and show what you know. Say yes to small tasks that teach a new skill. Share ideas with teammates and ask good questions. A short course or video may help this week. Keep a tidy plan and do one step at a time. Notice chances to travel or move tasks that fit your goals. Stay eager, patient, and steady as you grow. Set one small goal and mark progress.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Money may grow slowly this week with careful steps. Save a small part of any extra pay and avoid hurry buys. Check bills and sign papers only after reading them twice. If offered a chance to earn more, ask clear questions and say yes when it feels fair. Keep simple records of spends, and share plans with family when money affects others.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

This week your energy is bright; use it with calm care. Try to sleep on time and take short outdoor walks when safe. Drink water, eat fresh fruits and light meals, and avoid fried or heavy food. Take breaks from screens and stretch every hour. If you feel tense, count breaths slowly for a few minutes.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)