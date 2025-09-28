Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 28-October 2, 2025: Career growth in the coming days
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Financial prosperity exists.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for more positive moments
Look for pleasant moments to keep the love affair productive. Consider new challenges at work that will bring career growth. Financial prosperity exists.
Settle the disputes in the love life and also take up professional tasks diligently. Financially, you are good. However, health can be an issue this week.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Your commitment in the relationship will be questioned by the lover, and this may also lead to turbulence in your personal life in the latter part of the week. You should be ready to compromise on certain points, and the lover may also sound adamant this week. It is good to avoid arguments. Some females may have issues with their egos in a love affair, while parents may help settle the issues. Married females need to be careful not to discuss their past life with their spouse this week.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Your efforts at the workplace will bring results. The seniors will appreciate your commitment, and you may also expect a new responsibility that comes with more power. Those who handle IT, healthcare, logistics, finance, sales, copy editing, architecture, and media profiles may expect a tight schedule. Businessmen will be happy to find new partnerships that will bring in good funds in the coming days. Some traders will also take the business to new areas. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
You may be good in terms of finance. This helps you buy new properties or renovate the house. You will also succeed in clearing all pending dues. However, you will also be dragged into property-related discussions within the family that may bring mental stress. The second part of the week is good to try the fortune in the stock market. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions to new territories.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
There can be issues related to the chest or heart this week. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities, including underwater sports. It is also good to take precautions while travelling to hilly terrains. Some children will develop viral fever pr digestive issues. You may also suffer from high blood pressure, which may impact your daily life.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
