Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 28-October 2, 2025: Career growth in the coming days

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for more positive moments Look for pleasant moments to keep the love affair productive. Consider new challenges at work that will bring career growth. Financial prosperity exists. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the disputes in the love life and also take up professional tasks diligently. Financially, you are good. However, health can be an issue this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your commitment in the relationship will be questioned by the lover, and this may also lead to turbulence in your personal life in the latter part of the week. You should be ready to compromise on certain points, and the lover may also sound adamant this week. It is good to avoid arguments. Some females may have issues with their egos in a love affair, while parents may help settle the issues. Married females need to be careful not to discuss their past life with their spouse this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your efforts at the workplace will bring results. The seniors will appreciate your commitment, and you may also expect a new responsibility that comes with more power. Those who handle IT, healthcare, logistics, finance, sales, copy editing, architecture, and media profiles may expect a tight schedule. Businessmen will be happy to find new partnerships that will bring in good funds in the coming days. Some traders will also take the business to new areas. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You may be good in terms of finance. This helps you buy new properties or renovate the house. You will also succeed in clearing all pending dues. However, you will also be dragged into property-related discussions within the family that may bring mental stress. The second part of the week is good to try the fortune in the stock market. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions to new territories.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to the chest or heart this week. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities, including underwater sports. It is also good to take precautions while travelling to hilly terrains. Some children will develop viral fever pr digestive issues. You may also suffer from high blood pressure, which may impact your daily life.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)