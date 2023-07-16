Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 16 - 22, 2023 predicts health issues

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you are never scared of controversies You have a happy romantic life this week and utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Both wealth and health rank are high in your horoscope. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 16 - 22, 2023: Both wealth and health rank are high in your horoscope.

A happy love life along with successful office life is the highlights of the week. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Minor health issues will be there.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, your love relationship will be intact this week. Stay calm in the relationship and do not dig up the past. Some Scorpios may find a lack of privacy in their love life a major concern. Talk with your partner about this. This week is good to fix marriage and your parents will approve the relationship. Single Scorpios may also go back to the old relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

The official challenges will not pose a major threat. You will be able to resolve them with ease. However, maintain a distance from office politics. Some Scorpios will face issues from female coworkers and you need to be cautious about this. Female Scorpios who are managers may have trouble from within the team but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. This week is good to launch a business and entrepreneurs will be able to launch new ventures even abroad. Some students will move to foreign universities for higher studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

This week is good for take crucial financial decisions. You may consider large-scale investments this week. Investing in land, gold, and speculative business are good options to enhance your wealth this week. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions. Some Scorpios will also find this week suitable to buy a new vehicle.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Handle health issues with care. Some Scorpios may develop heart-related complications and there can also be problems related to asthma and cholesterol. Diabetic patients should not miss the medications this week. Maintain a balance between both office and personal life for better mental health. Practicing yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

