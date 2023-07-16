Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 16 -22, 2023 predicts new romance

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 16 -22, 2023 predicts new romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 16, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for July 16 -22, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week is a blessed time in terms of romance.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, virgo, you are invincible

The accurate weekly horoscope predicts robust love life, good professional life & prosperity this week. No major ailment is the highlight of a health horoscope.

Your love relationship will be great this week and professionally, you will climb the stairs of success. Despite the prosperity, you are advised to have control over the expenses. You can breathe easily as no illness will disturb you.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

This week is a blessed time in terms of romance. You will find new love, propose, and will be in a relationship. In addition, those who are already in a relationship will have happy days Talk openly and resolve every issue before they go out of control. Spare more time for the lover as romance demands to share happy and grief moments. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will see many changes this week, both positive and negative. Some Virgos will have a promotion while many Virgos may face official challenges throughout the week. Be cordial with your coworkers this week as you will need their assistance in accomplishing the tasks. Office politics and gossip can impact the quality of work and it is important to shun them. Marketing and sales persons will travel a lot this week. Some IT professionals will travel abroad to the client’s center.

Virgos Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Money will pour in from different sources and you will enjoy prosperity. Utilize this week to buy gold or electronic appliances. Some Virgos may buy the property and will also repay the loan. In addition, you can also utilize this time to make additional investments. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options. Businessmen will have no shortage of funds, which ensures investment in new locations including abroad.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

You will be in good health this week. Though minor ailments may impact the skin, ear, or throat, normal life will be smooth. Handle office pressure with confidence and this helps you stay stress-free. You need to drink a lot of water and must also stick to homemade food filled with leafy vegetables. Start the day with mild exercise and make yoga a part of your life this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

