Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 16 -22, 2023 predicts new romance

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, virgo, you are invincible The accurate weekly horoscope predicts robust love life, good professional life & prosperity this week. No major ailment is the highlight of a health horoscope. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, July 16 -22, 2023: The accurate weekly horoscope predicts robust love life, good professional life & prosperity this week.

Your love relationship will be great this week and professionally, you will climb the stairs of success. Despite the prosperity, you are advised to have control over the expenses. You can breathe easily as no illness will disturb you.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

This week is a blessed time in terms of romance. You will find new love, propose, and will be in a relationship. In addition, those who are already in a relationship will have happy days Talk openly and resolve every issue before they go out of control. Spare more time for the lover as romance demands to share happy and grief moments. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will see many changes this week, both positive and negative. Some Virgos will have a promotion while many Virgos may face official challenges throughout the week. Be cordial with your coworkers this week as you will need their assistance in accomplishing the tasks. Office politics and gossip can impact the quality of work and it is important to shun them. Marketing and sales persons will travel a lot this week. Some IT professionals will travel abroad to the client’s center.

Virgos Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Money will pour in from different sources and you will enjoy prosperity. Utilize this week to buy gold or electronic appliances. Some Virgos may buy the property and will also repay the loan. In addition, you can also utilize this time to make additional investments. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options. Businessmen will have no shortage of funds, which ensures investment in new locations including abroad.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

You will be in good health this week. Though minor ailments may impact the skin, ear, or throat, normal life will be smooth. Handle office pressure with confidence and this helps you stay stress-free. You need to drink a lot of water and must also stick to homemade food filled with leafy vegetables. Start the day with mild exercise and make yoga a part of your life this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

