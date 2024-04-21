Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 21 to April 27, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Eight of Cups Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

Enjoy the fulfilment of your efforts throughout the exciting week. You can impress your superiors by completing a high-profile project on time. The romantic front is filled with thrills. Unexpected romantic connections may allow you to confide in someone about your thoughts. Your business partner could provide valuable assistance, contributing to an increase in sales. In disagreements, refrain from using insults or harsh language, especially with close relatives. Take ample time to relax and refuel regularly to aid in your recovery from illness. Those seeking proximity to their workplaces may be fortunate in finding the perfect accommodation. Students are likely to excel in high-stakes tests or competitions. For those earnestly seeking work abroad, the opportunity may present itself.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Strength

Celebrate the success that the upcoming week is poised to deliver. Positive outcomes in your professional life may unfold as you close a prestigious deal. Consolidate your savings into one place by being frugal with your money. Expectations may be on you to plan a significant social gathering for all family members. Chances are, you’ll experience improvement from any ailment you were previously suffering from. In matters of the heart, seize the opportunity to start anew after a period of heartbreak. Students, with dedicated effort, may witness tremendous gains in their academic pursuits. Consider stabilizing your finances by investing in a reputable housing scheme. While a long trip might not be in the cards, a weekend away with your nearest and dearest is possible.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The Star

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Hierophant

Your diligence is about to yield fruitful results in the week ahead. This week, you’re likely to come up with some original ideas on the professional front. Business individuals may exhibit the ability to make crucial decisions swiftly and demonstrate strong financial acumen. Open and honest communication with your partner is essential for a harmonious relationship. People in your inner circle may start taking notice of your community efforts. Combat stress and anxiety with the soothing benefits of aromatherapy. This is an opportune time to organize a family trip to an important historical or religious site. Students stand a good chance of achieving their aims with dedication and effort. Those involved in property disputes in court are likely to prevail in their endeavours.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Empress

Career: Six of Cups

Witness the blossoming of your hard work into success this week. Enhance your relationships with bosses and coworkers by settling past conflicts. Making wise investments with long-term returns is a prudent move for financial growth. Maintain composure in your interactions with your significant other to keep things amicable and harmonious. Even with short notice, you may excel at planning a family celebration. Address health issues associated with stress and anxiety, seeking advice from a professional for guidance. Consulting with a professional to navigate property matters will be a sensible choice. Diligent students putting in the necessary effort can expect to be rewarded with high grades in their exams. Weather conditions may be pleasant for a long road trip, providing an enjoyable experience.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Love: Devil

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Chariot

Look ahead to a week characterized by achievements and triumphs. Take the lead in a significant project, making you the focus of everyone’s attention. Exercise heightened alertness in all financial dealings, as a moment of inattention could lead to dire consequences. A significant family event is likely to infuse happiness and harmony into your home. If you’re currently single, the wait for marriage may not be much longer. Maintain a consistent exercise routine to feel more energized and refreshed. Treat yourself to a long drive or a spa session for a delightful experience. The week ahead may bring exciting new possibilities for students. Substantial benefits are expected to be reaped from your efforts in property negotiations.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Tower

Expect a successful week unfolding across various facets of life. Now is an excellent time to carve out a professional name for yourself by showcasing your ingenuity and dedication. Consider expanding your business and implementing those long-awaited expansion plans. Seize the opportunity to confess your secret feelings to someone you like, as success is indicated in matters of the heart. Prioritize a strict diet, supplement it with vitamins, and spend more time in nature for overall well-being. A minor misunderstanding with a sibling may briefly strain ties. During a long trip, you might encounter someone attractive who evolves into more than just a passing acquaintance. Unexpected maintenance costs for your home may arise. Students consistently putting in extra effort may experience some well-deserved success this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Magician

Embrace the positive outcomes that the week has in store for you. A delicate and diplomatic approach is required to solve work-related problems and achieve desired outcomes. Financial relief may come from gains in unanticipated resources, helping you emerge from financial challenges. For those seeking love anew, a fresh start is on the horizon, and thrilling and fulfilling connections are anticipated. On the domestic front, you remain in high demand and continue to be the pulse of any gathering. Maintain your regular health routine without making changes, or consider starting yoga classes for added well-being. Certain real estate deals could prove lucrative, offering the potential to make a substantial amount of money. Long-distance travel can prove to be stressful and time-consuming this week. Elders’ approval may lead to success in students’ efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Swords

Welcome the promising opportunities arising from your dedication. Substantial career advancements await you, providing a platform for professional growth. Entrepreneurs and businesspersons may encounter the chance to close a lucrative deal, fostering financial success. Even minor fitness achievements can encourage those striving to get fit again. Respecting your elders and seeking their guidance is essential for advancing in life. If your significant other is not giving you the desired time and attention, put in some effort to spice up your romantic connections. Some may plan a trip to another city for a family or social event. Students excelling in a recent test may unlock better opportunities in the future. A house or land negotiation may be on the verge of closure for some, paving the way for new property ownership.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Temperance

Anticipate positive changes shaping your week in a significant way Learning from professional mistakes can contribute to your organization. Long-term plans can expedite saving and building up your funds. Your romantic future looks promising, with a special treat possibly in store from your significant other. A well-planned gathering can bring family members back in touch with each other. A rise in interest in spiritual and religious pursuits may accompany improvements in overall health. Students unhappy with their performance may find another opportunity to do better next time. Those in search of a decent place to stay may likely discover the perfect spot. Socializing with friends and reuniting with old acquaintances may provide a wonderful time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

This week promises an array of growth opportunities and success. Your prominence at work is set to rise, possibly through the signing of new projects. Gains from previous investments or windfalls are poised to enhance your financial situation. Prioritizing time spent with elders and kids reflects your desire to strengthen family bonds. Keep moving as a healthy fitness mantra for the week. Break away from worries and stress by engaging in fun activities occasionally. To maintain romance, avoiding arguments over trivial matters is crucial for you and your partner. Students may reap the benefits of their efforts, achieving better-than-anticipated test results. Efficient completion of necessary paperwork accompanies property purchase for some. Discovering the perfect place for peaceful moments in a serene location may be on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Magician

Career: Judgement

Prepare for a week where your persistent efforts translate into triumph. Securing approval for a significant professional assignment this week could propel your career to new heights. When handling money matters, it’s crucial to stay alert and not be swayed by smooth talk. Addressing minor issues at home before they escalate will be essential for maintaining harmony. Your partner’s unwavering support may bring you closer to each other. Managing your health can be improved by reducing sugar intake and scheduling regular checkups. Embarking on that exciting vacation you’ve been planning with friends is well-timed for action and adventure. Exercise caution in closing a real estate deal; there’s a chance it could be a scam. Students may also find the opportunity to lead a significant initiative in their academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Nine of Cups

Career: The Sun

Look forward to a week marked by accomplishment and triumph. If you are currently without gainful employment, there is hope that you are likely to soon find a position that pays well. Businesspeople should consider deferring the expansion of operations and investments in new markets. Profits may remain below expectations. Positive outcomes with minimal effort can be expected for those following a weight loss plan. Improved interactions with family elders may result in their reliable support whenever you need it. After a short misunderstanding, lovers may find their relationship stable again. Landlords might find suitable tenants through acquaintances. An option for a family trip to a religious place is on the table. Students’ improved productivity at work is sure to garner praise from their mentors and teachers.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver