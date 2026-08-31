Lunar eclipses are often associated with endings, turning points, and chapters that have quietly reached their natural conclusion. Instead of bringing something entirely new into your life, an eclipse can highlight what is ready to be left behind. Depending on your rising sign, the August 2026 lunar eclipse may have marked the closing of a chapter in a very specific area of your life. Which chapter did the August 2026 lunar eclipse close for you, according to your zodiac sign? (Pinterest)

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Aries Rising The eclipse landed in your 12th house, the most private part of your chart. Whatever closed may have happened quietly, possibly before you even realized it. Pay attention to what stopped taking up space in your mind this week, rather than focusing only on what happened around you.

Taurus Rising The eclipse landed in your 11th house of friendships and community. You may notice a group chat going quiet or someone no longer reaching out. It may not come with a dramatic falling-out. Instead, the ending could appear as someone's absence.

Gemini Rising The eclipse fell in your 10th house of career and public life. This can point to the closing of a chapter involving a job, title, or working relationship. Pay attention to what became quiet this week rather than waiting for something to end in an obvious or dramatic way.

Cancer Rising The eclipse landed in your 9th house of beliefs and direction. What closes here may be a plan or a strong sense of certainty rather than a relationship. It could involve a course, a move, or a version of the future that you had stopped questioning.

Leo Rising The eclipse landed in your 8th house of shared money and intimacy. This can result in an ending involving a debt, an account, or a financial arrangement connected to someone else. You may notice it through paperwork or practical matters before you fully process the emotional side of it.

Virgo Rising The eclipse landed directly opposite your rising sign, in your 7th house of partnership. Because this house represents other people, the change may come through someone else. If something ended, they may have made the decision first, leaving you to find out afterwards.

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Libra Rising The eclipse landed in your 6th house of daily work and health. It may break a habit, a schedule, or a particular way of managing your everyday life. Compared with some other eclipse themes, this may feel less dramatic, but the change could have a lasting effect on your routine.

Scorpio Rising The eclipse landed in your 5th house of creativity and romance. You may stop wanting to work on a project or stop chasing a person. This part of your chart can show you the difference between what you genuinely enjoy and what you were doing mainly for approval.

Sagittarius Rising The eclipse landed in your 4th house of home and family. The ending could involve a living situation, a household member, or a conversation with a parent. This is one of the least visible areas of your chart from the outside, but changes here can affect you deeply.

Capricorn Rising The eclipse landed in your 3rd house of communication. A conversation may finally have happened, or you may have sent a message or decided to stop sending one. It may seem like a small event on the surface, but it can bring closure to something that has been building beneath the surface for much longer.

Aquarius Rising The eclipse landed in your 2nd house of income and self-worth. What finally closes for you could be a rate, a job, or a financial number you had been accepting for too long. This area of your chart is also connected to how you value yourself and what you believe you deserve.