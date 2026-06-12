World Cup Predictions 2026: Who will win the cup this year, according to a business astrologer

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, predictions are already pouring in from analysts, former players, and football fans. But business astrologer Greenstone Lobo is taking a very different route to forecast the tournament's winner. A representative image of a Soccer Ball, (Pexels)

Lobo, who describes himself as a "scientific astrologer," says his method combines the birth charts of captains, coaches, and key players to identify which team has the strongest astrological indicators for success.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lobo pointed to his previous predictions as evidence of his approach. "In 2018, even before the start of the tournament, I had predicted that France would win the World Cup and in 2022, I had predicted that Argentina would win the World Cup," he said.

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2026 in numbers: The records, laws and history behind football's biggest tournament

How does he predict the World Cup winners? According to Lobo, the key lies in identifying players born during what he considers particularly powerful astrological periods.

"So the next World Cup winner should be born either in the year 1990 or in the year 1993 or in the year 1998," he explained while outlining the birth-year patterns he believes are linked to sporting greatness.

Using this system, Lobo examined the captains and coaching staff of the world's top-ranked football nations. One by one, he ruled out several favourites, including Spain, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and defending champions Argentina.

Which country will miss the cut? Lobo believes Argentina's chances of retaining the trophy are slim despite the presence of Lionel Messi.

"There is no man in history who has defended a World Cup," he said. "Argentina doesn't look like a team which is going to defend their World Cup."

Brazil was another major contender that failed to convince him. While he praised the talent within the squad, he argued that key figures have already achieved many of their biggest career milestones.

France also received a surprising rejection from the astrologer despite having captain Kylian Mbappé.

"France's captain has to wait. He cannot win a World Cup right now," Lobo said.