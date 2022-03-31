Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 31 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang March 31

  • Panchang for March 31 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 12:22 PM after which Amavasya will start.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 12:22 PM after which Amavasya will start. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra upto 10:31 AM after which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 11:08 AM after which Brahma will start. Karana Shakuni will be in effect upto 12:22 PM, after which Chatushpada will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 06:13 

Sunset: 18:38

Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi (upto 12:22 PM), Amavasya 

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada (upto 10:31 AM), Uttara Bhadrapada 

Yoga Shukla (upto 11:08 AM), Brahma

Karana Shakuni (upto 12:22 PM), Chatushpada

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:59 PM to 03:32 PM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

 

 

Thursday, March 31, 2022
