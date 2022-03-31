Panchang March 31 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 31 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 12:22 PM after which Amavasya will start. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra upto 10:31 AM after which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 11:08 AM after which Brahma will start. Karana Shakuni will be in effect upto 12:22 PM, after which Chatushpada will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 06:13
Sunset: 18:38
Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi (upto 12:22 PM), Amavasya
Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada (upto 10:31 AM), Uttara Bhadrapada
Yoga Shukla (upto 11:08 AM), Brahma
Karana Shakuni (upto 12:22 PM), Chatushpada
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:59 PM to 03:32 PM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
