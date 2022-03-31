Panchang March 31 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 12:22 PM after which Amavasya will start. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra upto 10:31 AM after which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 11:08 AM after which Brahma will start. Karana Shakuni will be in effect upto 12:22 PM, after which Chatushpada will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 06:13

Sunset: 18:38

Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi (upto 12:22 PM), Amavasya

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada (upto 10:31 AM), Uttara Bhadrapada

Yoga Shukla (upto 11:08 AM), Brahma

Karana Shakuni (upto 12:22 PM), Chatushpada

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:59 PM to 03:32 PM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

