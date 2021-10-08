Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 8

Today, Moon is placed in Libra sign which is owned by Venus. It will be positioned in Swati nakshatra (owned by Rahu). Dwitiya tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation upto 10:48 am, after which Tritiya tithi will prevail. Both these tithis are favourable for business work. All auspicious work can be commenced relating to financial growth.

Those of you with Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign can expect to have a favourable day as luck will be on your side.

Those of you with Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Libra and Sagittarius moon sign should take it easy and avoid critical decision making.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9 am to 10 am or 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 8:30 am to 9:30 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:35 pm to 3 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 6:30 am to 7:45 am or 4:30 pm to 5:45 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:40 am to 12:07 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Libra and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:02 am to 1:25 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 3:05 pm to 4:25 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12:10 pm to 1:20 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email:info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779