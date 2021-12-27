e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘Being contract bound, I missed on many projects’

‘Being contract bound, I missed on many projects’

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:57 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Actor Shweta Bhardwaj
Actor Shweta Bhardwaj(Sourced photo)
         

Actor-model Shweta Bhardwaj feels that for a female it is necessary to stand on her feet as early as possible. “I remember how I started my modelling career with a catalogue shoot that fetched me extra pocket money. I strongly feel that one should be financially independent in today’s world to fulfill one’s dreams, else all the hard work goes in vain,” said the ‘Players’ actor.

Talking about her early days, Shweta said, “Ace designer Rohit Bal saw me at the party and asked to walk for his show. And, that show made me a known face! Along with a number of musical videos, I did a Delhi-based film ‘Let’s Enjoy’. Coming to Mumbai was because of my crush of that time (laughs). It was in 2007, I won a mega-model contest and was doing TV commercials. Actor-producer Suniel Shetty saw me on a billboard and I got a three-film deal contract from his production house but those films got delayed due to various reasons. That contract bound me from taking work from other makers and I missed on really good projects including ‘Dev D’.”

Shweta made a debut in the film industry with ‘Mission Istanbul’ and did a number of films including Telugu cinema. “For me work is important and so I’m happy doing regional films too. My recently released film ‘Omprakash Zindabad’, that was extensively shot in Lucknow with legendry actors like late Om Puriji and Jagdeepji, finally saw the light of the day. Shooting in Lucknow and nearby districts was a memorable experience for me. I fell ill during that period but shooting in a village was life changing stint for me,” said Shweta.

top news
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Nitish Kumar steps down as JD(U) president, hands over charge to RCP Singh
Nitish Kumar steps down as JD(U) president, hands over charge to RCP Singh
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
‘BJP ministers fail to highlight a single benefit of farm laws’: Kejriwal
‘BJP ministers fail to highlight a single benefit of farm laws’: Kejriwal
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In