‘Being contract bound, I missed on many projects’

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:57 IST

Actor-model Shweta Bhardwaj feels that for a female it is necessary to stand on her feet as early as possible. “I remember how I started my modelling career with a catalogue shoot that fetched me extra pocket money. I strongly feel that one should be financially independent in today’s world to fulfill one’s dreams, else all the hard work goes in vain,” said the ‘Players’ actor.

Talking about her early days, Shweta said, “Ace designer Rohit Bal saw me at the party and asked to walk for his show. And, that show made me a known face! Along with a number of musical videos, I did a Delhi-based film ‘Let’s Enjoy’. Coming to Mumbai was because of my crush of that time (laughs). It was in 2007, I won a mega-model contest and was doing TV commercials. Actor-producer Suniel Shetty saw me on a billboard and I got a three-film deal contract from his production house but those films got delayed due to various reasons. That contract bound me from taking work from other makers and I missed on really good projects including ‘Dev D’.”

Shweta made a debut in the film industry with ‘Mission Istanbul’ and did a number of films including Telugu cinema. “For me work is important and so I’m happy doing regional films too. My recently released film ‘Omprakash Zindabad’, that was extensively shot in Lucknow with legendry actors like late Om Puriji and Jagdeepji, finally saw the light of the day. Shooting in Lucknow and nearby districts was a memorable experience for me. I fell ill during that period but shooting in a village was life changing stint for me,” said Shweta.