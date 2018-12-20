50 students of two govt schools in Karnataka hospitalised after having midday meals

Fifty students of two government schools in Ballari and Bagalkot districts of Karnataka fell sick and have been hospitalised after having midday meals.

In the first incident, 20 students fell sick after a lizard reportedly fell in the sambar served during midday meals at Chikkamagii primary school in Hunagunda Taluk of Bagalkot district. Students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea and were immediately rushed to the district hospital.

In the second instance, about 30 students of a government school at Hagalur village in Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district too started complaining of stomach ache, dizziness and vomiting. They were rushed to the government hospital first and later shifted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences. The cause of illness hasn’t been known yet.

Government officials said that in both cases, the children were out of danger. Investigations were on to ascertain the reason behind the incidents, they said.

Thursday’s incident comes barely days after 15 people died and more than 100 were hospitalised after consuming prasad at a temple in the state’s Chamarajnagar district.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 18:04 IST